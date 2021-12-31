France culls over 600,000 poultry in new bird flu outbreak

An outbreak of bird flu has been detected in several parts of the world. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Several European countries are now battling a highly contagious flu strain, H5N1, just a year after a similar virus decimated flocks.

France has culled 600,000 to 650,000 chickens, ducks and other poultry over the past month, officials said Friday, in a race to contain a bird flu virus threatening to become the fourth major outbreak in the country since 2015.

