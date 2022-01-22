Gender equity in family farming business

Michael J. Ssali

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • The position is made worse by the general lack of transparency with regard to how much cash is received from a family farming enterprise, how much is spent on inputs, wages, and actual family needs like clothing, school fees, and some conservations like what is kept for seed or food.

One of the biggest challenges in farming today is failure by most farming households to have concrete plans and well-thought-out budgets on which to base their farming activities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.