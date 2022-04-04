Genetic breeds to boost pig industry in Uganda

A newly imported swine breed of grandparent maternal lines and commercial boars is expected to boost farmers’ incomes and profitability across the country, dealers have said.

“They give birth to many piglets and for a longer period of time compared to the local breeds that we have here at home which at times give birth to four or five piglets, with this genetic breed there’s a guarantee of giving birth to 16 piglets or more” said the General Manger, Prime Pork Uganda Limited, Christopher Mulindwa.

Mr Mulindwa made the remarks at Entebbe International Airport while receiving 40 pigs from Choice Genetics, France worth Shs240 million to boost the country’s pig farming industry.





“These breeds have high fertility and growth rates as well as excellent meat quality. Key elements of these commercial lines include fast growth, high muscling ability, low fat, high carcass yield, tolerance to stress and adaptability to various environmental conditions. At just 24 weeks, a finisher can weigh up to 110kgs,” he added.

Mr Mulindwa said the grandparents that give birth to parent lines include commercial Boers for pork, and other different commercial gains that will improve on the products that are already on the market.

“We have a problem in Uganda of a lack of a national breeders registry and a general registry of the breeds variety which results into a problem when such an importation the breeds today when they are not followed up well to identify how they cross breed their quality goes bad mainly due to inbreeding like it is currently in the country,” he said.

Mr Mulindwa said many farmers who have invested in piggery on a large scale in the country have faced loses due to keeping poor breeds.

“That is why we decided to go out of the country to get better breeds that can help the farmers maximize on the profits they can get from the capital they invest in piggery” he said.

The manager Beulah mixed Enterprises Mr. Precious Taremwa said the new breed will help farmers get a pure line of breeds.

“Those who are going to carry out F1 generation will be able to get the source since they will be working as multipliers, it’s usually not easy to import such breeds but we are happy we have got them here to help our farmers” he said.