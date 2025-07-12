Goats: Beyond dowry to big business

In many communities across West Nile, goats hold a deep cultural significance, often serving as a symbol of wealth, dowry and a means of social exchange. However, experts are now urging farmers to see beyond these traditional roles and embrace goat farming as a highly profitable commercial enterprise.

The recent Seeds of Gold “Farm Clinic” at Abi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (AbiZARDI) in Arua City has highlighted how strategic planning, breed selection, proper housing and feed management can transform small-scale goat keeping into a thriving business.

Daniel Akampurira, an animal technician at AbiZARDI, says the transition from traditional practices to modern, business-oriented goat farming is crucial for economic empowerment.

"If you're in the goat business in West Nile, you will often find small goats. Keep the small goats for dowry, but look to the three key breeds for business,"

Akampurira says.Akampurira emphasises that breed selection is paramount to success. "If you have the wrong breed, you'll get nothing," he cautions.

For West Nile, he recommends the Mubende, Boer and Savannah goats. AbiZARDI is also working towards introducing more resilient breeds, recognising the region's challenging conditions. "We have resilient goats, the Red Kalahari from South Africa, and they survive in deserts. That makes them good for West Nile. They can reach 70kgs and their meat quality is comparable to Mubende, yet they don't need a lot of care," he explains.

Looking ahead, AbiZARDI plans to introduce crosses between the Red Kalahari and Mubende breeds, promising even greater prospects for farmers. The focus, Akampurira insists, must shift from subsistence to commercial scale. "The government is encouraging the four-acre model, and small goats will not give you enough money. That’s why at AbiZARDI, we have crosses, Guernsey, Ayrshire and Jersey in our plan for dairy animals, aiming for high milk potential," he says, pushing for larger, more productive animals. For farmers struggling with the cost of bulls, artificial insemination, costing around Shs70,000, offers a viable alternative, with AbiZARDI providing technicians to help improve breeds.

Housing and space management

While often overlooked, providing desirable spaces and good housing for goats is fundamental to their health and productivity. Though not always explicitly stated, the principles of intensive farming and disease management discussed at the Farm Clinic inherently necessitate proper shelter. "In the shelter, they should lick the mineral block," Akampurira states, implying the need for designated, clean, and accessible housing where supplements can be provided. This also supports disease control and better management of the animals, a stark contrast to open grazing, which exposes them to more risks.

Goats and cattle grazing at AbiZardi Farm in Arua City. PHOTO/FILE/GEORGE KATONGOLE

Good housing protects goats from harsh weather, predators, and allows for better monitoring of their health and breeding cycles. For optimal housing, farmers should consider raised slatted floor pens to keep animals dry and reduce parasite load. Each adult goat requires approximately 1.5-2 square metres of floor space, with adequate ventilation to prevent respiratory issues. Separate pens for bucks, does, and kids are advisable to manage breeding, prevent overcrowding, and reduce stress. The housing structure should be secure to protect against theft and predators, and easily cleaned to maintain hygiene.

Investment

Akampurira stresses the overwhelming importance of nutrition. "Invest 75 percent of your costs into feeds," he advises. Farmers must proactively explore and secure both succulent and dry feed sources. "Crop residue, pastures that you graze openly or fodder like sorghum, millet, can all be fed to animals," he says.

He highlights the value of post-harvest crop residue, especially during the dry season (December to June), citing AbiZARDI's use of rice straw as a "worst-case scenario" to prevent feed shortages. He has provided a compelling example for farmers adopting the four-acre model. "One acre will give you 4,000kg of hay. An average dairy cow takes in three percent of their body weight, so if you're giving straw at 60 percent, mixing it with other sources of feed, the cow takes in 4.8kg of straw. That means the remaining 40 percent is a protein source. You can feed the cow for 2.2 years from one acre of crop residue."

Silage is another valuable option.

"You can sell a kilo of silage for Shs500. A 200kg bag costs Shs100,000. It doesn't take a lot to make it. You can make a profit of up to Shs50,000," Akampurira explains. Elephant grass, particularly the 'Super Napier' variety, is highly recommended for silage due to its rapid growth, abundant leaves, and palatability.

"One acre of elephant grass feeds 10 goats for a full year without a shortage," he affirms. Proper pasture management, including soil testing, selecting the right species (like braccharia mulato), and regular weeding, ensures sustained feed availability. Crucially, continuous access to clean, fresh water is non-negotiable for goat health and productivity. Water troughs should be kept clean and placed in accessible locations within the housing and grazing areas.

Market

To maximise profitability, farmers should seek diverse market channels beyond local consumption or dowry, such as urban butchers, restaurants, or even direct sales to consumers. Forming farmer cooperatives can provide stronger bargaining power and access to larger markets.