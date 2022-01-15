Govt allocates Shs12b for two aquaculture training parks

Fish. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • The aqua parks, according to Ikwaput, will be a complete value chain.

Government has finalised plans to allocate Shs12b to construct two aquaculture parks where youth and women will be skilled in fish farming.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.