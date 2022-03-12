Govt offers church Shs4b to commercialise agriculture

The government through the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads) has released Shs2b to support agriculture projects implemented by the Church of Uganda and is set to release an additional Shs2b to the Inter Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) in the next financial year to support agriculture projects and mind-set change programmes through the religious institutions.

This was revealed by Dr Samuel Mugasi, the executive director of Naads during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Naads and IRCU last week.

Naads and IRCU are implementing a five-year programme to fight food insecurity and poverty among the believers through promoting farming as a business model.

This initiative is aimed at supporting the government plan to achieve agro-industrialisation through addressing mindset change, spirituality, and low agriculture production.

“In the past two years of implementing our MOU, we have supported the members of IRCU with dairy cows, goats, pigs and planting materials. We supported them to set up a water system for irrigation at their demonstration farm in Mukono and procured two vehicles to use in the mobilisation of farmers,” Dr Mugasi said.

He said Naads has separately supported the Church of Uganda with 10 tractors, dairy cows, and seedlings (mangoes, apples, citrus) which have been distributed to farmers across the different dioceses in the country.