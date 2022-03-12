Govt offers church Shs4b to commercialise agriculture

 Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu, Naads ED, Dr Samuel Mugasi (left) and Joshua Kitakule (C) after signing the the MoU. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • This initiative is aimed at supporting the government plan to achieve agro-industrialisation through addressing mindset change, spirituality, and low agriculture production.

The government through the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads) has released Shs2b to support agriculture projects implemented by the Church of Uganda and is set to release an additional Shs2b to the Inter Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) in the next financial year to support agriculture projects and mind-set change programmes through the religious institutions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.