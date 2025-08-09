Granaries: A return to past may secure present, future

Traditional granaries are returning to homesteads across Sebei Sub-region, as communities turn to indigenous knowledge to tackle food insecurity and preserve harvests like millet and maize.

“In the past, every home had a granary,” Simon Chebet, an elder in Kapchorwa District, says.

“It was a symbol of food security. Now people are realising its importance again, especially with unpredictable weather and increased post-harvest losses.”

The structures are designed with practicality in mind. Their raised bases keep out rats and other pests, while the thatched roofs protect the contents from rain.

Most are used to store millet and maize grains, a staple food in the region, but others keep sorghum, beans, among others. The revival of traditional storage methods is part of a wider movement to promote sustainable farming and food preservation. “We’ve seen increased interest in traditional practices because modern storage facilities are expensive and not accessible to most rural farmers,” Agnes Chemutai, an agricultural extension worker in Bukwo District, says. “Granaries are low-cost, effective, and suitable for our local climate.”

Post-harvest losses

Farmers say the return of granaries has reduced food spoilage and given households a sense of pride in reclaiming cultural practices.

“The granary is not just for food—it’s part of our identity as Sebei people,” Rose Cheptai, a farmer in Kween District, says. “Bringing it back means preserving our heritage and securing our future.” Rebecca Cheptoyek, a resident of Sundent Sub-county in Kween District, says she has a granary with a capacity of 500kgs. Food can be stored for more than seven months.

“This has greatly helped me to ensure food security in my home. I have also raised money to buy extra land,” she says.

Cheptoyek is one of many locals in Sebei Sub-region who have warmed up to granaries. In the rugged highlands of Bukwo, the sight of traditional granaries is commonplace.

In Majimot Village, Cheboi Parish, Amanang Sub-county, Bukwo District, the home of Michael Mwotil stands out. Surrounded by lush fields, it features not one, but three traditional granaries. Perched on wooden stilts, their thatched roofs peek through the morning mist.

“We used to lose a lot of millet and maize to weevils and rats when we stored it inside the house,” he says.

“But ever since I brought back the granaries, the harvest stays safe and dry. Even my children are learning how we used to store food in the past.”

Local leaders say the shift is part of a broader effort by communities to reclaim indigenous knowledge systems. “Our people are realising that not everything modern is better,” Eunice Chelangat, a teacher, says.

“Traditional granaries are cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and they protect harvests better than plastic bags or cement stores that trap moisture.” The granaries are constructed using a combination of mud, clay, cow dung, and flexible stems from plants such as lantana camara.

Crops such as millet, maize, sorghum, peas and beans were stored in the facilities after harvest and preserved for the dry season when food was scarce. However, in the early 1980s, many people in the country began abandoning the practice of storing food in the granaries.

“We tell farmers: you don’t need expensive chemicals or warehouses to keep your food safe,” Joel Chebrot, a local agricultural officer, says.

“These granaries worked for generations and they still do. What we need is to improve them slightly—maybe with ventilation or better roofing—to make them even more effective,” he adds.

Smallholder farming

As the sun sets behind the Elgon ranges, the silhouette of granaries across homesteads in Bukwo tells a story of resilience, wisdom, and cultural revival.

“Granaries are very important for our farmers, especially when it comes to food security,” Kulany Bomet, Kween District Agriculture Officer, say.

“Here in Kween, we don’t smear the inside of our granaries with cowdung or clay like in other regions. Instead, we leave small gaps to allow air to circulate and keep the stored food dry,” he adds.

A granary at the home of Michael Mwotil, a resident of Majimot Village, Cheboi Parish, Amanang Sub-county in Bukwo District on August 5, 2025. PHOTO/YAHUDU KITUNZI

Farmers can store up to 50 bags of maize in a single granary, Bomet adds, and this has dealt with the issue of post-harvest losses. “Our people mostly store maize in these structures. They sell part of their harvest to pay school fees and keep the rest in granaries to feed their families throughout the year. It’s a tradition, yes—but it’s also a smart way to ensure no one goes hungry,” he further reveals.

Agriculture remains the lifeline of the Sebei Sub-region—comprising Kapchorwa, Bukwo, and Kween districts—where more than 80 percent of the population depends on smallholder farming for food, income, and social security.

In the highlands of Kapchorwa, farmers cultivate a mix of food and cash crops, including maize, beans, Irish potatoes, bananas, sweet potatoes, and coffee. The district boasts about 34,900 active agricultural households, many of which use traditional granaries for food storage.

According to the Kapchorwa District Agriculture Department, the average cereal yield can reach up to 4.2 metric tonnes per hectare, although post-harvest losses remain a major concern, with some farmers losing as much as 40 percent due to pests and poor storage facilities.

“Our farmers lose a big portion of their produce after harvest because they lack proper drying and storage facilities. These are critical gaps we must address if we are to ensure food security,” an agriculture official says.

Tackling challenges

Kapchorwa is also rapidly becoming a hub for high-altitude barley farming, with support from companies like Nile Breweries. The district’s climate and soil make it possible to yield barley harvests that are “twice as high as in Denmark,” attracting new investments and expanding market opportunities for local farmers.

In Bukwo and Kween districts, similar crops dominate the fields—maize, millet, beans, coffee, wheat, and a wide range of vegetables. Many farmers there are adopting diversified farming approaches, integrating livestock and fruit trees to maximise productivity per acre.

“In my village, we use the four-acre model: one acre for coffee, one for food crops, one for fruits, and one for pasture. This way, we earn income and also secure food for our families,” Julius Cherotich, a model farmer in Bukwo, notes.

Despite its agricultural promise, Sebei continues to face challenges such as soil erosion, declining soil fertility, land fragmentation, and climate variability. Yet, with improved farming practices, better storage facilities, and support for agro-based enterprises, the sub-region holds vast potential for food security and rural development.

“Granaries have long played a pivotal role in food storage, preservation, and security across various civilisations. In Uganda, they are deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of many communities, especially in rural areas,” Isaac Ongom, a senior animal husbandry officer in Namisindwa District, discloses.

He adds: “As the country faces modern agricultural challenges, revisiting the value of both traditional and modern granary systems is more important than ever.”

Mr Ongom says traditional granaries were constructed using locally available materials such as mud, wood, straw, and banana fibres. These structures—known by different names like ekyungu in Runyankole, aguli in Ateso, kidelo in lugwere and ekyagi in Luganda—were typically elevated to protect the grains from pests, water, and rot.

“In the past, granaries were more than just storage units. They symbolised wealth, stability, and agricultural wisdom,” Ongom says. “Often managed by elderly women, these granaries also preserved indigenous knowledge about seed preservation and post-harvest handling.”

Ongom acknowledges that the use of traditional granaries has declined significantly in urban and peri-urban areas due to modernisation and changing lifestyles. However, he said many rural communities in sub-regions like Teso, Acholi, and parts of western Uganda still rely on these indigenous structures, often supplemented with newer methods.

Melding the old, new

Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) reports that up to 30 percent of food harvests are lost due to poor storage and handling, highlighting the urgent need for improved systems.

To address this, Isaac Ongom, a senior animal husbandry officer in Namisindwa District cites ongoing efforts by state and non-state actors, who have promoted the use of improved granary designs, hermetic containers, and other technologies. He believes Uganda must combine traditional knowledge with technological innovation to ensure food security.

“The future of food storage lies in integration,” he says. Consequently, promising interventions like Smart Granaries have stood out. These could use Internet of Things (IoT) technology to monitor conditions like humidity and pest activity.

There are also Community Granary Banks—these are shared granaries that help farmers store surplus and stabilise food supplies during shortages. Then there are Climate-Resilient Structures—granaries that can withstand erratic weather patterns are essential in a changing climate.