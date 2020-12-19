Growing peppers for a profit



What are the ecological requirements of capsicum and how should I take care of them? Also, does the crop have a ready market?

Bernice.



Capsicum production or sweet pepper, production is popular, with most farmers growing green and red varieties. However, there is a shortage of yellow capsicums as their demand surpasses supply.

Yellow capsicums are in big demand in hotels and supermarkets and they fetch higher prices compared to the red and green varieties. The green and red capsicums go for about ShsShs320 while the yellow capsicum goes for Shs600-Shs1,600.

There are two types of capsicums: Sweet pepper/bell pepper (green, red and yellow in colour) as well as hot pepper.

Environmental requirements

Capsicums are warm-season crops and are highly susceptible to frost. The optimum temperature for growth and development is 21°C-24°C for sweet pepper and 21°C -29°C for hot pepper.

The minimum temperature for both types is 18°C and maximum is 27°C (sweet pepper) and 35°C (hot pepper).

Soils should be well-drained, sandy loam or loam that have high moisture-holding capacity and some organic matter.

The pH should be 6.0-6.5. Pepper is sensitive to salinity. Low night temperatures in July/August are favourable for the production of capsicums.

Advertisement

Fertilisers

Use farmyard manure at 20 tonnes/ha before transplanting, 200kg/ha DSP (10g/plant) at planting, then top dress with 100kg CAN/ha applied in two splits: 1st split when plants are 20-25cm and 2nd 3-5 weeks later.

Excess nitrogen application results in excessive vegetative growth at the expense of fruit production.

Irrigation

In dry areas, irrigation should be practised to maintain high yields. Capsicums will consume 600-750mm of moisture. Irrigation should be by drip or furrow irrigation. Sprinkler irrigation encourages fungal diseases.

Capsicums are sensitive to water stress which if it occurs during flowering and fruiting, causing flower drop and fruit abortion. Hence, frequent irrigation is necessary to maintain vegetative and reproductive growth.

Answered by Carol Mutua



Determining animal feed crude protein



Please advise: what is the digestible crude protein (DCP) of whole maize, maize germ, wheat bran, wheat pollard, cotton seed cake, sunflower cake, soya bean cake and fishmeal.

William



Dear William,

DCP is the actual amount of crude protein absorbed by an animal. Put differently, it is the protein in the feed minus the protein in the animal waste.

Protein is a vital nutrient for poultry and all other classes of animals. In virtue of its amino acid constituents, protein plays a significant role in growth, egg production, immunity, adaptation to the environment, and in many other biological functions.

Optimisation of protein supply requires a thorough understanding of the protein requirements of chickens and manipulation of protein supply to better suit various environmental conditions, health status of birds, and economic feeding.

Looking at the feed ingredients you have listed, we have energy sources, such as whole maize, maize germ, wheat bran and wheat pollard and plant protein sources cotton seedcake, sunflower cake, soybean cake as well as animal protein source like fishmeal.

When making animal feeds, the nutrient composition of the feed ingredients is determined, followed by determining the nutrient requirement of the animal of interest like cattle, sheep, fish, pets, poultry and pigs to make feeds that meet their nutrient requirements using the same ingredients.

With the increased dietary protein level, there will also be an increased activity of the enzyme trypsin in the small intestine. This will, in turn, lead to faster release of coccidia from their oocytes which eventually become so active as to be less responsive to vaccination.

In cases where such bacterial and protozoan agents are likely to prevail, it may then be beneficial, among other measures, to reduce the supply of protein and maintain it below the recommended range in order to alleviate the effect of these pathogens on the birds.



I have been in indigenous rabbit farming for quite some time. I wish to upgrade to hybrids. Is the hybrid venture economical and marketable as compared to the indigenous ones? Braison

Dear Braison

Exotic breeds of rabbits include Californian white, Flemish giant, New Zealand white, Chinchilla rabbit, the Dutch rabbit, French lop, the Canada giant and their crosses.

Rabbit farming is profitable with dedication and commitment to work, coupled with a good market. Rabbits are kept for their meat, which is healthier, their skins are used in leather-based industries and the urine as a pesticide and foliar.

Proper housing, recordkeeping, hygiene, nutrition and marketing are among other considerations that are key to the success of rabbit farming.