Guard against diarrhoea in calves

Dr Brian Arinaitwe takes a swab on a calf to determine whether it has diarrhoea. PHOTO/George Katongole 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

Calf diarrhoea or scours, is one of the most stressful and costly diseases for vets and farmers to deal with. Diarrhoea can be mild leading to mortalities at times.

Diarrhoea or calf scour can be a major cause of poor growth and calf mortality in livestock. Diarrhoea in calves is characterised by the acute appearance of watery faeces.

