Guard against soil erosion and depletion

Successful crop production depends on good soil management. It is in the soil that the crops are anchored and it is from the soil that the plants get most of their nourishment. Good agricultural soil should have enough water and nutrients to support vigorous crop growth.

The farmer must therefore make sure that no soil or water in his garden is lost due to negligence. When particles of soil are constantly driven away by erosion agents such as wind and water the production capacity of the garden reduces. Other physical properties of the soil such as texture and structure deteriorate when it is left bare and exposed to erosion agents.

Water is a necessary component of the soil in form of moisture yet it can be very destructive to the soil if rain drops strongly hit the ground and soften the soil thus facilitating soil erosion by running water. Most soil erosion takes place during the rainy season. This is well manifested in places where the soil is strongly compacted like on sloping rural roads which are not yet tar marked.

Rills develop and grow bigger finally forming deep gullies that are quite noticeable and frightening to motorists. If this happens on such roads, a lot more happens in open fields where we grow crops and where the soil is not compacted by heavy machines used to construct roads.

Farming practices that involve frequent tilling or scratching of the ground facilitate soil erosion by wind and running water. The practice loosens the soil and makes it highly susceptible to wind and rain erosion. Keeping the ground covered by some form of vegetation reduces the chances of soil erosion. Plant roots act as nails holding the soil firmly in one place. Covering the surface with mulch (grass) protects the soil from strong rain drops and strong wind that would carry away soil particles. The grass or leaves used to cover the ground eventually rot and turn into organic manure, thus enriching the soil. Every now and again the farmer should bury livestock droppings and farmyard beddings into the soil in\the garden in addition to applying animal urine on the crops.

Planting trees or making a live fence (line of shrubs) around the farm reduces the risk of soil erosion by wind. Digging trenches across sloping gardens traps water and retains most of the soil.