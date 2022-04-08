Guide for planting watermelon this rainy season

With high yields, short maturity period and ready market, watermelons are being embraced by Ugandan farmers as high return cash crop.

Watermelon farming is popular in Uganda because the fruit is in high demand during hot seasons. Watermelon is 92 percent water, making it the ideal fruit when it is hot and one is thirsty.

With its origins in the desert of Africa, watermelon is a sweet fruit with pink, red, and sometimes yellow flesh, depending on the variety. It has a green rind and black seeds.

Varieties

Zuri F1 watermelon

Zuri F1 is liked because of its resistance to some strains of fusarium wilt. It has a strong dark green coloured rind and can weigh up to 12 kilogrammes.

Sukari F1 watermelon

As the most popular watermelon variety, Sukari F1, is preferred by most farmers. Watermelon farmers like it because of it is early maturity of 80 days, hard rind that makes it resistant to pests. The hard rind gives it longer shelf life. It is very sweet and fleshy. Sukari F1 yields between 25 and 30 tonnes.

Early Scarlet F1 watermelon

With an early maturity of 85 days, Early Scarlet F1 can weigh up to 12 kilogrammes and can yield 60 tonnes per acre. It has deep red flesh, with a dark green outer rind.

Charleston Grey watermelon

Charleston Grey has a light green striped rind, with sweet red flesh. It is drought-resistant and matures in 100 days. Charleston Grey can yield at least 20 tonnes per acre.

Sweet Rose F1 watermelon

Sweet Rose F1 is oval in shape, can be harvested in 100 days. It can weigh between 10 and 12 kilogrammes. The flesh is deep crimson red in colour. It has a good shelf life.

Golden Midget watermelon

The golden midget watermelon can weigh between 1 to 1.5 kilogrammes. It is characterized by a golden yellow rind with pink flesh. The fruit turns yellow when ready to harvest. It has a short maturity period of 70 days.

Moon and star watermelon

Characterised by small circles (stars) and one or two moon-shaped circles, the moon and stars watermelon has a maturity period of 90 days. It can weigh between 9 and 12 kilogrammes. It has a dark green rind, with bright yellow spots. The flesh is brilliant red in colour and is very sweet. The leaves are speckled yellow in colour.

Sugar Baby Watermelon

With a maturity period of 75 days, the sugar baby watermelon has small size fruits that do not weigh more than five kilogrammes. It has sweet red flesh with light green coloured rind that has dark stripes. Sugar baby can yield up to 75 tonnes per acre.

Asali F1 watermelon

Asali F1 is an oblong-shaped watermelon with a dark green stripped rind. It has a maturity period of 85 days. Asali F1 yield per acre is 40 tonnes. It has a large fruit with sweet flesh. Asali F1 is resistant to fusarium rot and anthracnose.

Soil requirements

Watermelon should be grown in well-drained soils with a pH of between 6.0 and 6.8. This means that watermelon will do well in soils that are slightly acidic.

Land preparation

The recommended spacing for watermelon is 100 centimetres to 150 centimetres between rows and 90 centimetres to 100 centimetres between plants. This spacing will give enough space for the watermelon vines to spread. Since watermelon does well in soils rich in organic matter, incorporate manure well into the soil at the rate of eight tonnes per acre. Another option is to apply a handful of manure per planting home. This should be done two weeks before sowing the seeds.

Propagation of watermelon

Watermelon seeds are sowed directly in the field. This means that there is no need of setting up a nursery for your watermelon crop.

You will need 600 grammes to 1200 grammes of watermelon seeds per acre. This variance depends on the watermelon variety and the spacing used.

When you are ready to sow the seeds, soak them in water overnight. This will help speed up germination.

Apply DAP or TSP fertiliser at the rate of 80 kilogrammes per acre. This is equivalent to one teaspoon per planting home. DSP is recommended for watermelon because it’s higher amounts of phosphorus. Phosphorus is used for proper root development in watermelon.

Make sure you mix the fertiliser with the soil in order to avoid burning the seed. Sow 2 watermelon seeds per hole, at a depth of two to four centimetres.

Irrigation

Watermelon requires a lot of water, but care is needed so as to ensure that they receive the required amount of water. Too little water, especially during the flowering stage will lead to poor fruit formation. This will lead to lower production. Too much water will lead to watermelon fruits cracking and splitting. They will be sugarless and tasteless.

Intercultural operations

Intercultural operations are all activities carried out on the watermelon farm after sowing and before harvesting. These include weeding, top dressing, pruning and mulching among others.

Weed management

It is good to keep your watermelon plot weed-free. Watermelon vines have shallow roots, just as many weed plants. This means they will compete for the much-needed nutrients. Take care not to bruise the watermelon roots when removing weeds on your watermelon farm.

It is advisable to remove weeds when the soil is dry so as to avoid spreading bacterial and fungal diseases.

Topdressing

You will need to top dress your watermelon plants twice with CAN fertiliser. The first topdressing with CAN fertiliser is done when the watermelon vines start to spread. CAN fertiliser is applied at the rate of 40 kilogrammes per acre.

The second topdressing is done when the vines start to produce flowers. This is done at a rate of 80 kilogrammes per acre.

Mulching

Mulch application on watermelon farms is done using leaves (dry) or straw. The advantages of applying mulch on watermelon fields are to conserve water, to prevent weeds from growing, and to protect the watermelon fruit from pests and diseases since it is not in direct contact with the soil.

In order to get watermelon fruits that have consistent colour, it is advisable to turn the fruit regularly.

Pruning

Pruning watermelons includes the removal of leaves, vines, and fruits. This ensures that the vines focus all the energy on the few remaining fruits.

Harvesting

Depending on the variety your watermelons will be ready for harvesting in 80 to 120 days. Before you harvest your watermelon fruits you need to determine if they are mature and ready for harvesting, as harvesting immature fruits will lead to losses. You will be able to tell that your watermelon is ready for harvesting when you see the following signs;

The spot where the watermelon has been lying on the ground will change colour from white to creamish yellow.

This part is known as the ground spot. The colour the curly offshoots near the stem of the fruit change from green to brown.

When you hit the watermelon fruit with your hands it produces a dull sound. On the contrary, immature watermelon fruits produce a ringing sound when slapped.

Mature watermelon fruits will have deep red coloured flesh that has a crispy texture and a sweet flavour.

When the sugar content of the watermelon is measured using a device called a refractometer, the result will show that the content is 10 percent or more near the centre of the watermelon.

How to harvest

When you are harvesting your watermelon, cut the vine near the fruit. Please note that you should not pull, twist, or break the watermelon vine.

Make sure you leave the stalk attached to the watermelon fruit. Another point of note is watermelons do not continue to ripen after harvesting.

If harvested when they are immature, watermelon fruits will continue to develop the red colour of the flesh, but there will be no increase in the sugar content. This means for you to harvest quality watermelons you need to be sure that they are ready for harvesting.

After harvesting

Make sure you take care of your watermelon fruit so that they do not develop scratches or injuries. Leaving the watermelon in direct sunlight will cause them to develop sunburn which might be unattractive at the market. Sort your watermelon to remove cracked or diseased fruits.