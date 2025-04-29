Guide: The key rules for fish farm production and management

Fish farms serve the purpose of rearing fish for commercial and residential sales. Fish farms make money by selling their farmed livestock. If your fish farm allows customers to catch their fish, you can also charge for fishing equipment, access to fishing ponds, and fish cleaning services.

Fish farming is developing as a better employment option. Fish farming is the fastest-growing food production sector in the world. Hence, fish and fish-related products are in high demand worldwide. Fish farming has a vital role in the economy. It offers many employment opportunities. This business demands careful daily supervision, skill, and specialised knowledge.

A fish farm is a place and base for a fish culture that meets the everyday needs of fish at various stages of fish life, growth, development, and commercial fish farm breeding, and for production management, integrated utilisation, promotion of work efficiency, and should be in favor of economic benefits.

Key elements of fish pond management

Fisheries management is a governmental system of appropriate environmental management rules and regulations based on defined objectives, including monitoring, control, and surveillance.

Set up farms and ponds – In starting this enterprise, choosing whether you want a small or large-scale business is important. Then you plan to start small; if you have enough space, you can make some space for the business. So whether you are starting small or large scale, make sure you look for a good fish tank. Also, it would help if you avoided pool leaks, pool decks, and shallow depth, which can result in additional construction and maintenance costs.

Water quality management

Water quality management is very important in aquaculture, as farmed fish are highly sensitive to changes in parameters such as toxins, pH, temperature, and gas presence.

Therefore, water quality must be monitored and controlled to maintain fish health, production, and quality. Fish need water quality to survive and grow. Quality water has no contaminants, is high in dissolved oxygen, and does not contain excessive organic matter.

Pond fencing is required to prevent livestock from trampling the pond edges, which causes pond shallowing, muddy water, and loss of fish. Water quality is the most important factor influencing fish health and performance in aquaculture production systems. Good water quality refers to what the fish want, not what we think the fish want. It means that we must thoroughly understand the water quality requirements of fish under culture. Fish survive and completely depend on the water they live in for all their needs.

Equipment for fish farming

The artificial reproduction, rearing, and management of fish are done by a method known as pisciculture. It is also known as fish farming. You should get water from a reliable source. So once you have a pond or container set up, it needs to get juvenile fish and some fish food. If you plan large-scale fish farming, you will need additional equipment such as pumps, aquarium or fish tanks, water testing equipment, nets or seine rails, aeration equipment, handling, and grading equipment.

Selecting the right fish species

After finalising the type of fish farm to be used for raising fish, selecting and farming only aquatic species that complement the biomes is important. To maintain a healthy fish farm, choose species that can help maintain a healthy ecosystem. The spread of non-native and invasive species can lead to the hybridisation or complete elimination of native species from a habitat. The most important fish used in East Africa are tilapia and catfish. Wide varieties of these fish are suitable for farming in all climatic conditions. The decision should be based on maintenance, market demand, management and resource availability.

Fish feeding tips

Fish require some important things that play an important role in their survival, and some of them are food, proper lighting, and electricity, among others.

You can reduce the cost of using electricity all the time by using glasshouses that can help provide enough light for the fish. In addition, feeding plays an important role in fish farming. Providing your fish with nutritious, fresh, high-quality food is essential for proper growth.

The high-quality fish meal helps increase fish production, thus keeping the fish healthy. All types of fish are expected to be fed multiple times. In addition, some potassium permanganate solutions, salt, and chemicals can also help prevent and remove diseases from fish ponds. To achieve high fish production, keeping your pond environment clean is advisable.

Strategies to reduce food costs

Strategies to reduce feed costs by improving fish gut health and nutrient utilisation in aquaculture. Use of probiotics to modulate gut microflora using selected bacteria. Supplement with exogenous enzymes to improve digestibility. All ponds produce some natural food for fish, but sometimes it’s not enough to get the fish you want. Supplemental feed is usually not required, but a fish meal may be beneficial when the crop demand is high or larger fish are desired.

Fish food formulated in pellet form is very common and is available in sinking or floating form. Floating pellets are beneficial because the person feeding the fish can see if the fish is eating or not as the feed floats. However, artificial feeding will also increase the weight of the fish.

Quality of feed intake

Quality of feed intake also plays an important role in maintaining culture and stock quality. Recommended feeding times are between 11am and 4pm; always feed the fish simultaneously and place them in your pond. You can “call” fish by knocking on the feed bucket or making a sound. The fish will quickly learn when and where to get the feed.

At the beginning of your feeding session, try to attract the fish to the feeding area by throwing only a small amount of feed over a large pond area. Evaluating feed efficiency by considering multiple characteristics is both efficient and practical.

The quality and integrity of selected feed will vary for different species and life stages. Formulating feed correctly will help ensure the best animal and farm results.

Those part of the fish farming business is already familiar with the three stages of fish farming; fingerling, rearing and fattening. Each stage has its characteristics, each requiring special handling and care. If you are starting an aquarium-based farm, you will need: Tanks and pumps, fish food and refrigerators, water aerators, water testing kits and equipment. If you are running a commercial fish farm, you will need: Land

for the ponds, pond excavation equipment, commercial size pumps, aerators, and water sources/maintenance equip ment, boats for pond cleaning and management, supply of industrial fish feed and fish processing equipment.

Fish farming ponds at the Songhai farm in Kampiringisa. Maintaing optimum dissolved oxygen levels is important in fish farming PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Key types

The first method in fish farming is the cage system, which uses cages placed in lakes, ponds, and rivers that contain fish. This method is also known as large-scale offshore farming. The fish

are kept in cages-like structures, “artificially fed,” and harvested. Caged fish farming has made many technological advances, particularly with reduced disease and environmental concerns.

However, the primary concern with the cage method is fish escapement and release into wild fish populations.



Another method is an irrigation ditch or pond system for raising fish.

It is a unique system as the fish are artificially fed on a small scale, and the waste formed by the fish is used to fertilise the farmers’ fields. In most ponds, the pond is self-sustaining because it grows plants and algae for the fish to eat.

The third fish method, called composite fish culture, allows both local and imported fish species in the same pond. Depending on the number of species, it is sometimes upwards of six fish species in one pond.

Fish species are selected carefully to ensure that the species can coexist and minimize competition for food.

The fourth method, the integrated recycling system, is considered the most “pure” fish farming method. Hydroponic beds are placed near plastic tanks. Water in plastic tanks is circulated through the hydroponic beds, where the fish meal waste goes to provide nutrients to the plant crops growing in the hydroponic beds. Most plants grown in hydroponic beds are herbs such as parsley and basil.

High fish production

To increase fish growth and production, improve feed utilisation, and reduce feed costs through better management practices such as well-adjusted daily rations or increased natural feed availability through fertilisation/liming. Farmers raise fish in all towns mainly to earn more income and food security. Fish were mainly reared by individual farmers, with a few ponds managed by groups mostly under semi-intensive production.

The fish farming groups were mainly institutions and women’s groups.

Fish farm owners choose to expand their market base by selling fish-related products, such as feed, pumps, aeration units, water testing equipment, or harvesting equipment. By offering these extras, fish farmers stay in touch with potential customers, even when not selling fish.

Develop a best practices management programme

It is essential for achieving optimal farm performance. A well-implemented management programme will support improved feeding and biosecurity practices. Review feeding tables for accurate information on feeding frequency, feeding rates, ration size, and timing. Communicate well with less technical working team members; this is critical for successful implementation.

Both overfeeding and underfeeding can negatively impact the size of fish – alternatively, correct feeding management can improve farm results. Automated feeding tools require an initial investment, but they help reduce labour costs and eliminate feeding that can contribute to poor water quality. Proper management of fish practices mentioned above will also create more opportunities for scaling.

Fish growth tips

Healthy fish growth requires proper supervision, continuous monitoring, and management. Timely renovation, stocking of appropriate size of fish seed, species ratio, and stocking number control the rate of growth of fish.

Proper management is critical to maintain the proper growth of fish. Timely rehabilitation, stocking of appropriate size of fish seed, species ratio, and stocking rate control the growth rate of fish.

Key rules for harvesting fish

The fish should be ready for harvest within six to nine months. Stop feeding the fish two days before harvest. Prepare tools (seine nets, plastic buckets, and weighing scales) and labour for harvesting.

Harvesting is done early in the morning. During harvest, handle fish carefully to avoid post-harvest damage. Always wet your hands and keep the fish in the water as long as possible. Partially drain the pond very early on harvest day.

It is done either by using nets or in cases where you are harvesting whole fish by draining the entire volume of water. It must be noted that different food types are cultivated at different stages and weights. To get the most food and provide quality fish to your customers, you must ensure they are harvested correctly and at the right time.

Get proper training

To succeed in fish farming, you must acquire adequate knowledge, technical skills, and training. Training here does not mean what kind of training you get from a one-day seminar, as proper training should help you identify healthy fish, prevent the spread of disease, and understand the type of drugs and timing of drug administration.

Otherwise, you can learn as an apprentice or get an expert under a practicing fish farmer to run the farm effectively. You also take some online courses, read books and do a lot of research through Google.

Get a good place