Hardships in securing farm loans

Even if our politicians talk a lot about the importance of agriculture in the national economy not so much effort is made to persuade financial institutions to offer equitable credit to farmers.

Farming is still largely regarded as too risky and low paying by most money lending institutions. It is also true that the majority of financial institutions have insufficient knowledge about how farmers carry out their businesses.

For example, last October a coffee farmer in Lwengo District sought and obtained a loan from a bank that will remain anonymous in today’s column. He needed the money to purchase fertilisers and he intended to pay it back in June after harvesting the coffee.

However the bank’s loan terms were that the first installment was to be paid in mid-April this year and that the rest was to be paid in October. Due to his urgent need for the fertilisers he agreed to the terms and took the money anyway.

April has arrived and almost all the trees in the farmer’s coffee plantation are heavily laden with coffee berries. But as everybody knows the coffee harvesting season in the entire Masaka region where Lwengo District is located is between May and July.

The farmer cannot harvest his coffee in April when he is required to pay the first installment as it is still green. Yet by June he hopes to earn eight times the amount of money he borrowed from the bank.

In fact his intention is to have the entire loan cleared by end of June although the bank set October as the time for finishing up the loan.

In order to pay the first loan installment due this April the farmer is now negotiating with a local coffee trader to advance him some money which the trader will deduct from the farmer’s coffee sales in May or June.

Commercial banks are not yet really friendly to farmers and they set hard conditions for granting their loans.

They usually lend on security of land title deeds and commercial buildings and even then it is them to decide the periods the farmer must pay the borrowed money.

