Harvesting from agro-tourism opportunities

As Uganda integrates agriculture with tourism, minerals, and industrialisation, agro-tourism is emerging as a dynamic and promising sector.

The National Agricultural Trade Fair in Jinja highlighted this burgeoning field, captivating visitors and industry insiders alike.

Agro-tourism potential

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities Tom Butime underscored agro-tourism’s unique appeal and potential.

“The Ankole cow enthralls tourists with its impressive horns, and they marvel at our diverse bananas used for brewing beer, making staple foods, and creating snacks such as gonja and apple banana,” Butime noted. “Cultural tourists are fascinated by the traditional banana-fibre roofs in Bugisu and the sight of cows ploughing in Teso.”

Uganda’s regions each offer a distinct agricultural experience. Northern Uganda features traditional long hoes, while Teso uses wooden tools for weeding. Butime envisions a future where agrotourism incorporates immersive homestays, allowing visitors to experience life in Karamoja, Ankole, or Buganda.

“Guests are eager to live like locals and participate in activities such as milking or harvesting,” Butime said. “With clean amenities and hygienic water, they’re willing to pay for an authentic agricultural experience.”

Leverage on agro-tourism

Minister of State for Animal Industry, Bright Rwamirama, called on Ugandans to leverage agro-tourism and technology to unlock their agricultural potential. At the 30th National Agricultural Fair, Rwamirama emphasised the value of Uganda’s natural resources—from the River Nile to Lake Victoria—and encouraged a move away from reliance on rainfall patterns.

“With such resources, why should we face food shortages? Let’s tap into year-round opportunities and enhance the value of our products,” Rwamirama urged. The fair, celebrating its 30th anniversary, was a showcase of tradition and innovation.

Fair manager Peter Kisambira highlighted the Nile’s allure, attracting tourists for activities like sunbathing, quad biking, bungee jumping, and horse riding. Established by Victoria Sekitoleko to inspire local farmers, the event featured demonstrations of crops, financial services, research, and marketing solutions.

Students discovered that agriculture is no longer just a chore but a viable savings scheme and income-generating activity. PHOTO/Daphine Nakabiri

Visitors explored a range of agricultural technologies

Deputy CEO Perez Kawumi observed a shift towards commercial farming, noting innovations such as intercropping sugar cane with trees and upgrading to high-yielding dairy breeds.

The fair also spotlighted Busoga’s industrial potential, with breweries producing beverages from local crops like pineapples, sorghum, and cassava.

The Bank of Uganda stressed the importance of accurate record-keeping and solid business plans to secure financial support.

Uganda Development Bank CEO Patricia Ojangole discussed available funds to help recover from the Covid-19 lockdown and urged communities to leverage credit records for financial aid.

The Opportunity Bank’s display of durable John Deere tractors drew significant interest. Loans were being offered for agricultural investments, including ventures in fishing sports and tree planting to attract birds.

The bank’s Agriculture Finance Supervisor Edith Batuuka tipped the fairgoers about culture being such a crowd puller since the Covid–19 pandemic hit the world.

“Tourists want to see how Ugandans survive with herbs when the vaccines were hard to come by. They would like to see how we milk the cows, graze them and eat them. But you need resources and Opportunity Bank is here to help you foot the bills,” said Batuuka.

“The terms are flexible and pocket-friendly. We will help see your earnings grow. You can farm fish in cages or birds in forests. You earn from the timber, honeycombs and bird watchers.”

John Musoke from Kamuli shared how a tractor transformed his farming operations, highlighting its efficiency and productivity compared to manual labour.

Agro-inputs

The fair also introduced innovative solar energy solutions, such as water pumps, cereal driers, and groundnut shellers. These technologies offer sustainable and environmentally friendly options for rural areas, enhancing agricultural productivity.

Additionally, the fair underscored the role of fertilisers in boosting local production and reducing dependence on imported staple foods.

By improving soil fertility and crop yields, fertilisers promise greater food security and economic stability, further supporting Uganda’s agro-tourism and agricultural growth.

In embracing agro-tourism, Uganda is set to transform its agricultural landscape, blending tradition with modernity to cultivate prosperity.

Agro-inputs

The fair also introduced innovative solar energy solutions, such as water pumps, cereal driers, and groundnut shellers. These technologies offer sustainable and environmentally friendly options for rural areas, enhancing agricultural productivity.