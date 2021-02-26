HarvestPlus promotes food and nutrition security

By Michael J Ssali More by this Author

We are welcomed by several potted plants, tomatoes planted in old car tyres and hanging along the walls. A variety of other plants are also dotted about the small green grounds. “Those are my children’s onions and tomatoes,” Dr Diana Nambatya told us.

Innovation

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) News Release dated July 23 2020, tens of millions have joined the ranks of the chronically undernourished over the past five years, and countries around the world continue to struggle with multiple forms of malnutrition.

It is written in the News Release, “The latest edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, estimates that almost 690 million people went hungry in 2019 – up by 10 million from 2018, and by nearly 60 million in five years. High costs and low affordability also mean billions cannot eat healthily or nutritiously. The hungry are most numerous in Asia but expanding fastest in Africa.”

Malnutrition

Health experts describe malnutrition as a situation in which nutrient intake is insufficient or too much. When people do not consume enough nutrients in the form of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibre, and other components they become energy deficient and prone to diseases.

They are also prone to infections that translate into frequent hospital visits, high medical expenses, and absence from work places due to sickness or attending to sick relatives and friends or going to burials of people killed by malnutrition related illnesses.

On the other hand some people consume more nutrients than they should and end up becoming obese and sickly.

Covid-19 effects

In Uganda malnutrition is a big health burden costing the country US$899 million annually, according to the Global Hunger Report 2013. The ongoing Covid-19 has made the malnutrition burden worse as more people especially in urban settings have lost their jobs and can no longer feed as well as they used to.

FAO did warn in the same News Release that across the planet, the Covid-19 pandemic could tip more than 130 million more people into chronic hunger by the end of 2020.

Harvest-Plus weighs in

Most people in Sub-Saharan Africa suffer from what Harvest-Plus – an anti-hunger global organisation – has described as “hidden hunger”. It is a form of malnutrition caused by the lack of micronutrients in the food eaten by most poor people.

They eat staple foods such as potatoes, bananas, or cassava that quickly fill their stomachs, yet they continue to suffer from malnutrition or “hidden hunger”, as these food crops do not have the vital nutrients such as iron, zinc, and vitamin A that the World Health Organisation (WHO) categorises as the most essential nutrients for healthy living.

Dangers

Without sufficient micronutrients in their diet, according to health authorities, children’s growth slows down, their brains don’t develop properly, they may become blind, and generally risk failure in developing strong immune systems.

According to (VIEW POINTS –Africa’s future… can biosciences contribute? Adrian Dubock) everyone needs to eat a well-balanced diet, comprising a variety of food items such as fruits, vegetables, fish and animal products, to live healthy, productive lives but this has proven difficult to achieve, especially amongst the poor.

Beans, potatoes

To avert the situation, plant breeders through a process known as bio-fortification have over the years succeeded to fuse nutrients such as Vitamin A, Iron, and zinc into the food crops that are accessible to most poor people such as – in Uganda’s case – bio-fortified beans, bio-fortified sweet potato, normally referred to as Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato or Kipaapali.

Harvest Plus, a global anti-hunger organisation, supports and advocates the cultivation and multiplication of bio-fortified crops in Uganda. Working with plant breeders at National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) seed companies, and farmers’ organisations across the country are developing and multiplying bio-fortified beans that are not only rich in iron and Zink but are also drought tolerant, high yielding, early maturing, disease tolerant and highly palatable. They also develop bio-fortified sweet potato vines which they give out to farmers to plant.

Fact

By the end of 2019, nearly 960,000 smallholder farming households comprising nearly 4.7 million people, or more than 10% of Uganda’s population were growing and eating orange sweet potato varieties, while 695,000 households (nearly 3.4 million people) were growing iron beans.

Harvest Plus support

Harvest Plus supports and advocates the cultivation of the crops by the farmers. OSP and iron beans have readily been accepted by farmers as they are similar to the local varieties that have formed their main diets for generations.

Uganda has now embarked on providing bio-fortified sweet potato vines and beans for the local small farmers to grow, so as to reduce malnutrition especially among pregnant women and children.

CEDO input

Community Enterprises Development Organisation (CEDO) is one of the organisations that work closely with Naro and other organisations to multiply bio-fortified iron bean seeds and bio-fortified Orange Sweet Potato (OSP) in southern Uganda.

CEDO chief executive officer, Charles Katamba has told Saturday Monitor, “Our goal is to assist farmers access good quality seeds so that they come up with high farm yields, improve their health through better nutrition and to boost household incomes. The bean seeds we provide are rich in protein, Iron and Zinc and are therefore highly recommended for consumption as a way of reducing malnutrition.”

CEDO whose head office is in Kalisizo Town in Kyotera District gets foundation seeds from breeders and hands them out to farmers in some ten districts of Masaka region to plant. It further provides inputs such as fertilisers and herbicides on credit to the farmers as well as free agricultural extension services to the farmers and finally buys the beans from the farmers upon harvest. In their 2020 WFD activities, CEDO farmers demonstrated how they can make cakes from OSP and also had well packed dried pre-cooked iron beans.

Farmer’s experience

Mr Geoffrey Nsereko Mabiriizi of Mityebiri, Lwanda Sub-county, Rakai District has been growing bio-fortified beans under CEDO supervision for seven years now. When Seeds of Gold visited he was tending to his garden of iron bean variety known as NARO bean climber varieties.

“As you can see they are seven weeks old and I am expecting to be harvesting in about two or three weeks’ time,” he said. “Since I have a water dam on my farm, I have been able to grow the beans during the dry season when most other farmers cannot grow beans. So I expect to earn good money because I will have “off season” beans.

Agronomy

Katamba says that CEDO gives out several different bio-fortified bean seed varieties to farmers in the region to grow including NARO Bean 1, NARO Bean 2, NARO Bean 3, NARO Bean 7 and NARO Bean 4. To come up with such a good crop growing with a lot of vigour, Mabiriizi who employs about 10 labourers on the mixed farm of different enterprises uses NPK fertiliser for the beans.

He plants four bean seeds around the base of each stake (the wooden pole along which the beans climb). He weeds twice--- the first time with weed selective herbicide and the second time with the hand hoe. His entire garden looked well attended to and without weeds. His other enterprises include mangos, water melon, green pepper cabbages and banana.

Mission...About HarvestPlus

HarvestPlus improves nutrition and public health by developing and promoting bio fortified food crops that are rich in vitamins and minerals, and providing global leadership on bio fortification evidence and technology.

“At HarvestPlus, we believe that hidden hunger should not be inevitable for the people most at risk. We break down silos between agriculture and nutrition. Our food-based approach targets some of the most vulnerable populations around the world,” says Sylvia Magezi the HarvestPlus Uganda Country Manager.

