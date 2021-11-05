He studied agriculture to excel in farming

Twenty six-year-old Junior Kisekka of Kabonera Village, Kabonera Sub-county, Masaka District, has an interesting reason he has chosen to be a farmer.

How he stated

“I began farming in 2015 when I was 19, during my Senior Six vacation. I grew tomatoes and I made so much money from my first harvest,” says Kisekka, who reveals the bumper harvest from tomatoes opened his eyes.

“This encouraged me to grow more tomatoes. However, the next harvest which was so good turned out to be a big disaster. I had asked my father to lend me Shs2m to venture into my second tomato project. I sold all the tomatoes at low prices and I failed to even pay my father the money he had lent me,” says Kisekka.

Back to school

After the Senior Six vacation, Kisekka enrolled for a Bachelor of Agriculture and Rural Renovation at Makerere University Kampala. “My dream back then was to become an agricultural services extension officer after graduation from the university. I thought I would get a salaried job perhaps with the government or an NGO but things turned out quite differently,” says Kisekka.

Back to the garden

After joining Makerere Kisekka still found time to travel to his home to engage in farming. “I switched to growing beans which I found to be much less risky than tomato growing,” he says. He would sell fresh beans to traders from Kampala and sometimes the money he earned from bean farming would be used to meet some of his university education expenses. In his final year at Makerere one of his customers, a Kampala based bean trader suggested to him to begin growing what is commonly referred to as masavu beans.

“He told me the masavu beans were so much on demand and that I would earn far more money than I earned from the ordinary beans that I was growing. Here in Masaka the beans he was telling me about are known as Nabudama but agriculturists refer to them as 12C. I did not have the seeds and so I asked him to get me some seeds. He brought me just five kilogrammes of the beans which I planted in about a quarter of an acre,” said Kisekka.

Good returns

Masavu variety are climbers and to grow them well a farmer must place small a wooden pole three or four metres high on which the crop will climb.

“I had to purchase all those and I applied poultry manure. They did so well and whoever saw them told me I was very lucky to have such a good harvest of the beans at a time when they were craved for everywhere. I was busy preparing to leave university but I was getting too many phone calls from traders demanding to buy my beans,” says Kisekka. He made abnormal profits after selling his beans.

“I did return to the village and I saw for myself that the beans were ready for harvest. I knew that I had invested a total of Shs350,000 to produce them. Just blindly I thought I could earn a good profit if I sold them at Shs850,000. I even thought the price was rather too high and the buyer would argue for a reduction. Since I sold my beans when they were still fresh, the trader would pay and do the harvesting himself. So I called the trader who sold me the seeds and told him he could pay me Shs850,000 and take the beans. To my surprise he gladly agreed and paid immediately. I later discovered after just a few days that he sold the beans at Shs1,400,000.”

Motivation

The experience taught him that farming can be very profitable. He had invested Shs350,000 to produce the beans in just 90 days and it was possible to sell the beans at Shs1,400,000. He had completed his university education and now he had all the time to concentrate on bean farming.

“That is how I did not see any point in looking for a salaried job anywhere in Uganda. I realised I could make money right here in my home village as a farmer. There were some few fellow young men who were already growing beans. One of them advised me to approach the offices of Community Enterprises Development Organisation (Cedo) which provides certified bean seeds from Naro.”

He has mobilised 27 youth, 25 of whom are female, into an association called Kiziba Youths Fresh Beans Farmers Association.

Charles Katabalwa who heads Cedo describes Kisekka as a uniquely hard working young man.