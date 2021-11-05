Prime

He studied agriculture to excel in farming

Junior Kisekka demonstrates what a well performing bean crop looks like.  PHOTO/MICHEAL J SSALI 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Masavu variety are climbers and to grow them well a farmer must place a small wooden pole three or four metres high on which the crop will climb.

Twenty six-year-old Junior Kisekka of Kabonera Village, Kabonera Sub-county, Masaka District, has an interesting reason he has chosen to be a farmer.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.