Hellen Machika earns big from selling seedlings

Growing up, Hellen Machika, 44 observed her uncle do agriculture and help farmers in his community and from that time, she knew that there couldn’t be a greater calling. At university, she did a degree in agriculture to set her in the career of her dream.

“From university, I joined British American Tobacco (BAT) as an area leaf manager but was involved in production of tobacco seedlings as well, which interested me. When I left, I joined Agromax Uganda Limited as a manager and later, the chief agronomist and was also involved in raising seedlings,” she explains.

Starting

However, while doing her job, she noticed that a lot of farmers messed up things at the seedling stage largely because they didn’t know the right thing to do. In this, she saw an opportunity to venture into raising seedlings. In 2013, Machika quit her job to nurture her dreams.

“My first order was from someone I knew from my previous workplace. After they learned that I had left, they followed me and wanted tomato seedlings worth Shs1m. I didn’t have a greenhouse so I raised them on my veranda, gave them all the care they needed and it was successful. That start really pushed me in my new business,” she recalls.

Take-off

From the money, she bought seeds, nursery trays, planting media, built a small makeshift greenhouse at her home in Kasangati, Buyinja Zone and everything else that she needed. From her first order, things only got better with more orders coming in.

“They were small orders but they kept me going and as time went by, the orders increased. I eventually constructed a bigger greenhouse (9X17) and fully launched into commercial seedling raising. I also diversified into consultancy work in people’s farms. I would help them set up nurseries and give them general agricultural knowledge,” Machika explains her journey.

At first, she would only raise seedlings on order because she didn’t want them to overgrow. However, she was receiving walk-in customers who wanted to start backyard gardening and would time and again want to buy seedlings in small quantities.

At the same time, some would come to her without knowing what they wanted, but from what they would observe, get an idea. This made her raise different varieties, in small quantities to cater for such clients, though she still works on orders.

Products and services

Machika is mainly involved in raising vegetable, herb and spice seedlings such as tomatoes, green pepper, cucumber, cabbages, hot peppers, chillies, onions, strawberries, aloe vera, coriander, parsley, rosemary, oregano, thyme, lavender, sage, lemon balm, mint, stevia, lemon eucalyptus, citronella and camomile among others.

She also installs irrigation systems, greenhouse construction, individual or group training, offers internship placements and uses her farm for school demonstrations.

Away from raising seedlings, she also has three other greenhouses where she does farming, mainly growing different peppers and tomatoes which she supplies to a supermarket in her community, sells to individuals and others at Nakasero market.

Roughly, Machika has a total of 20,000 seedlings and employs six permanent workers and others on contract when the need arises.

The money

The prices of seedlings vary depending on the inputs used to raise them. Her seedlings however range from Shs250 to Shs1,500 for vegetables, and might be higher for herbs and spices. The biggest she has ever received was to raise tomato seedlings worth Shs7.5m.

“On average, I earn a profit of about Shs2m per month,” says Machika.

Marketing

To grow her clientele, Machika has put emphasis on producing quality seedlings, which has earned her recommendations from previous clients.

“When I was just beginning calls would come in from farmers placing orders for seedlings or wanting to visit my place and see what I do. With time, I registered a company called Feed All Uganda Limited and started going to exhibitions and agricultural shows like the one in Jinja which gave us exposure,” she explains.

What worked most for her, however, was word of mouth; talking and sharing with people she meets about her work. In her marketing strategy, Machika is yet to utilise the opportunities on social media and only plans to open a website and social media platforms for her business.

Her clients include commercial farmers and urban farmers who also make up the biggest percentage of her customers.

Quality

For a farmer with no prior knowledge, raising quality seedlings would be challenging, so Hellen Machika uses her expertise to share how one can go about the process.

To begin with, raising good seedlings requires good quality seeds as well. She advises that seeds should be bought from reputable seed companies.

