Helpful tips on proper storage of animal feed

Many farmers report cases of pest invasion to animal feeds. This is a basic issue that arises from storage.

According to retired extension worker James Mugerwa, proper feed storage is essential to ensuring top quality feeds. It also helps protect them from pests, critters and mould that may damage the feed, ruin its nutritional integrity or infect it with dangerous toxins that could be potentially harmful to birds as well as humans.

He says that poor quality feed leads to numerous problems including poor growth, malnutrition and high mortality.

“This directly affects the farm profits because feeds take a large sum of the livestock costs,” Mugerwa says.

Mugerwa explains that all feed should be stored in a cool, dry, and dark place, but some feedstuffs are more prone to spoilage than others. Manufactured and pelleted feed should be kept between three to six months after production.

Your feedstuffs will store longer if given the right environment but will spoil quickly if exposed to moisture, sun, and rodents. He offers useful tips farmers need to keep in mind.

Distance

For practical reasons, Mugerwa explains that animal feeds should be kept as close as possible to the poultry house. This is partly because feeds are sometimes heavy.

“There should be convenience for the workers. When feeds are kept far away, there are many reported cases of spillage in movement,” he says.

The facility

The storage facility, according to Mugerwa, needs to be well protected. The key areas include shelter from direct sunlight and rain and proper ventilation.

Mugerwa suggests that as a good practice, the store needs to be protected from rats, mice and insect pests.

It should also have stacks on which feeds are kept. Stacks help in ensuring low humidity.

“But other farm chemicals and drugs should not be kept in a feeds store. This could raise challenges of poisoning or contamination,” he notes.

Storage time

Even with a good feed storage system, feed should only be stored for a short period of time, ideally for less than two months from the date of the feed being manufactured.

Mugerwa says that the ideal storage conditions lead to long shelf-life and retention of critical nutrients, such as vitamins, essential fatty acids and anti-oxidants.

“It is important for farmers to know that poor storage can lead to the buildup of mytoxins due to mould growth,” Mugerwa explains.

By reducing the storage time, you can ensure giving your flock fresh and high quality poultry feed.

Rancidification

Mixed feeds do not last forever. This is because fats used in the production of chicken feed oxidise, turning the feed rancid.

Fungi and insect damage hasten this process, which is why proper chicken feed storage is critical.

A rancid feed will have an unpleasant odour. It also contains toxins that will stunt a bird’s growth. This poor taste will lead to your birds to avoid eating it as well, and if you are raising broilers, you will see lower weight gains.

Radiation from the sun can degrade the quality of the feed through the effect of the greenhouse gases. Overheating may also negatively impact the nutritional content of the food leading to the breaking down and degradation of the proteins or the fats being rancid.

“Feeds should not be overexposed to air, light or moisture to reverse rancidity,” he says.

Containers

For proper storage conditions, drums and cans are popular places for keeping feed, especially for chicken.

Steel and plastic barrels are good options for feed storage, but Mugerwa warns farmers to be aware that non-food-grade steel barrels may react with the feed.

He recommends keeping the feeds in bags when stored in steel or galvanised cans instead of spilling them into the container.

Quick tips

Clean the empty store, including the cracks and crevices. Burn rubbish and waste.

Fill all the cracks and crevices in the floor and walls with cement. Check that the roof does not leak.