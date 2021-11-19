Helping farmers to turn to digital solutions

Dr Roselline Nyamutale, SAA country director, speaking at the conference at Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo. Photo / Godfrey Lugaaju

By  Godfrey Lugaaju

What you need to know:

  • In agriculture, digitalisation is a game-changer in boosting productivity, profitability, and resilience to climate change.

Technology, as in other sectors, is critical to affecting change and driving development.
It is bringing countries closer together, reducing trade barriers, and offering a window of opportunities.
In agriculture, digitalisation is a game-changer in boosting productivity, profitability, and resilience to climate change.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.