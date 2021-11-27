High cost of fertiliser affects progress

Michael J. Ssali

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

The prices have also sky-rocketed for other types of fertilisers such as CAN, DAP, and NPK, not to talk about prices for all other manufactured agricultural inputs such as pesticides and herbicides that have also shot up

The recent few months have seen a drastic rise in the cost of fertilisers that is bound to hamper agricultural production for Uganda unless steps are taken to reverse the situation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.