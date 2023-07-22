High value avocado, macadamia boosts farmers’ income

The Government, through the National Agriculture Advisory Service (NAADS), is actively promoting the cultivation of high-value crops, particularly Hass avocado and macadamia.

To achieve this, NAADS has partnered with eight large-scale farmers to strengthen the value chains of these crops.

According to Ms Khadija Nakakande, the head of communication and public relations at NAADS, the partnership entails various strategies to support farmers and enhance the overall production to ensure a robust foundation for successful cultivation.

Ms Nakakande said farmers who opt to participate in the program contribute 30 percent of the seedling's cost, while the government covers the remaining 70 percent in alignment with its strategy of sharing costs with beneficiary farmers.

"We no longer give planting materials for free. These are high- value crops and whoever is going for them is for commercial purposes. So, if you are looking at commercial farming, you need to invest in substantial amount of money,” she said.

This was during the field tour to the macadamia and Hass avocado growers in the districts of Fort Portal, Kitagwenda, Mityana and Mayuge.

She stressed that the support extended to Hass avocado farmers since 2018 has seen the establishment of over 100,000 orchards across the country with an estimated minimum production of 344,832 metric tons of Hass avocado over the next five years.

Ms Nakakande noted that the interventions are expected to drive the growth of the high-value crop in Uganda to increase food security, higher income levels, enhanced employment opportunities, and climate change mitigation while potentially boosting the country's foreign exchange earnings.

Since NAADS started supporting farmers with macadamia seedlings last year, at least 137,031 seedlings have been distributed, 1,827 acres of macadamia have been established and more than 3,000 farmers have benefited, according to NAADs officials.

Mr Robert Tusiime, a macadamia farmer in Kyenjojo District said the high value-crops have ready market both locally and internationally.

“In one year, one can harvest not less than 100 kilogrammes from each tree, each kilogramme with shell nut cost Shs5,000 but after crushing and getting inner nuts, a kilogramme costs Shs100,000. With a local machine you can crush the nut and use the outer shell to make briquettes," Mr Tusiime said.

Mr Raymond Muhwezi, the manager Royal Plants and Nursery Limited said they started macadamia farming with the intension of doing it as a business.