Hope for Karamoja farmers

For the first time in its 39-clinic history, the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic arrived in the Karamoja Sub-region at the Nabuin Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Zardi). This landmark event was an eye opener of the region's agricultural prospects, aiming to bridge crucial information gaps and empower local farmers towards sustainable food security in an area historically challenged by food insecurity and harsh climatic conditions. "It's the first time we're having a Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic in the Karamoja sub-region, which we see as a very big opportunity for the region," says Dr Walter Odongo, Director of Research at Nabuin Zardi. Nabuin ZARDI, with its core mandates of conducting adaptive and applied research and promoting appropriate technologies, is at the forefront of this agricultural revolution.

The institute's focus on Karamoja, a semi-arid region with less rainfall and prolonged dry spells, means a concerted effort to adapt crops and animal breeds specifically suited to these unique conditions. Dr Odongo has emphasised the critical role of the Farm Clinic in connecting research with practice. "The Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic comes to highlight our technologies to the farmers. This is very important in adopting them," he says. The Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic is a collaboration between the Nation Media Group (NMG) and the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) to advance agriculture.

NMG-U, through its media platforms of NTV, Daily Monitor, KFM, Dembe FM and Spark TV, organises and promotes the clinics, mobilising farmers and disseminating key agricultural information. While daily engagements include demonstration plots, training programs, and partnerships with various development organisations, the Farm Clinic provides a concentrated platform for knowledge transfer. Nabuin Zardi works closely with a network of partners, including local governments, the World Food Program, FAO, Save the Children, the Office of the Prime Minister, Hunger Project, and Mercy Corps, among others. These partnerships are vital for channeling appropriate technologies and knowledge to the grassroots level.

Addressing pressing challenges

Karamoja Sub-region faces distinct agricultural hurdles. Dr Odongo highlights two key challenges: "One, access to quality, appropriate inputs. By inputs, I mean seeds, mechanisation services, agrochemicals, appropriate breeds of animals." The second major challenge lies in the scarcity of agricultural production and marketing skills. "Farmers don't know how to produce, how to manage these crops, including even marketing. This is something that our farmers are lacking," Dr Odongo notes. He believes the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic directly addresses this, allowing farmers to access diverse technologies, training, and networking opportunities in one place.

Tailored technologies

Nabuin Zardi has been instrumental in developing and promoting tailored agricultural solutions. Dr Odongo proudly shared successes early-maturing green gram which requires minimal rain and provides both food and nutrition. Another innovation is the Vitamin A Maize (MM3), maturing in about 75 days, tolerant to heat and low water and highly nutritious. The institute also champions improved sorghum varieties (Narosog 2 and Narosog 3), which are not only drought-tolerant but also remarkably bird-resistant. "Narosog 2 does not attract birds. This region has a lot of birds that eat our crops when they're in the garden, but this particular variety will live and dry in the field, and no bird will ever attack it," Dr Odongo explains, highlighting how this has enabled farmers to cultivate larger areas.

Another game-changer is the institute's agricultural mechanisation program. With vast tracts of virgin land, Karamoja is ripe for increased crop production as farmers transition to agro-pastoralism. Nabuin Zardi offers subsidised tractor services, charging farmers only 60 percent of the market price (around Shs80,000 per acre) for cultivation. "The adoption rate has been very, very good. We have experienced a mad rush, actually to the extent that the 16 [tractors] look like a drop in the ocean," Dr Odongo says. Nabuin Zardi is also promoting climate-resilient crops, agroforestry and indigenous tree species. They are also researching commercially valuable indigenous species like the sandalwood tree, which is used to make perfumes.

The institute ensures the quality of seeds through a rigorous process of certification, licensing seed companies for mass production and continuous monitoring to ensure adherence to quality standards. Looking ahead, Nabuin Zardi aims to expand into aquaculture and small livestock like sheep, goats and pigs, which are less prone to raiding and often managed by women, offering greater security and stability for families. The institute is also investing in irrigation facilities and encourages partners to join hands in advancing water management technologies.

A game-changer for livestock

For the predominantly livestock-dependent Karamoja, Nabuin Zardi is also hosting a tick vaccine trial. "In the next few months, we are going to have the vaccines rolled out. And this is something which is a game changer because the vaccine is able to help our farmers vaccinate cattle. It is able to control ticks without you necessarily having to buy acaricides," Dr Odongo says. This vaccine promises to free livestock farmers from the burden of tick-borne diseases and the continuous expense of acaricides, with Nabuin Zardi serving as a key access point for this innovation.

Activities

Crop adaptation (Such as green gram, Vitamin A maize, bird-resistant sorghum)

Animal breed adaptation

Agricultural mechanisation

Climate-resilient crop development

Agroforestry research

Research on indigenous tree species, including Sandalwood and cactus

Aquaculture research

Small livestock promotion (sheep, goats, pigs).



