How accurate goat measurements turn herds into profit

For Samuel Kaigi, a goat farmer in Kijunjubwa Sub-county, Masindi District, success is measured in centimetres and kilogrammes. From body weight and height to chest width, ear length, face shape, tail size, horn development and even scrotum size in males, each trait tells him something about the health, growth, and profitability of his herd. Kaigi, who started with 80 goats last year and has grown his herd to over 400, admits that he only realised the importance of these measurements after attending the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic organised by Nation Media Group (NMG) at Bulindi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Zardi).

“I’m relatively new to goat farming as it is a virgin area, but I didn’t know that careful measuring could protect my profits,” he says. Dr Williams Guma, an animal health scientist at Bulindi Zardi, explains that tracking growth using precise measurements is central to profitable goat farming. “Every centimetre and kilo counts. Measuring goats helps farmers make informed decisions about feeding, breeding, health and the timing of sales. Neglecting measurements is like running a business blindfolded,” he says

Tracking growth for profit

Management begins at the nursery stage, from birth to three months. Kids require clean, dry housing, colostrum within the first few hours and early vaccinations against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) and Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia (CCPP). Dr. Guma recommends measuring body weight and chest girth weekly during this period. For Mubende kids, healthy body weight ranges from 3–5 kilos at birth, with chest girths around 12–14cm. Regular measurement helps identify weak kids needing extra care.

From three to eight months, growth monitoring expands to include height at the withers (25–40cm for young goats), body length (30–45cm), ear length (10–15cm) and tail length (10–12cm). Male goats’ scrotum size is checked for breeding potential, while horns and facial features are recorded for breed standards and market appeal. Feeding at this stage combines quality forage such as Napier grass, Calliandra leaves, and a small amount of concentrates, typically 500–800 grammes per goat per day, depending on growth stage.

By the time goats reach maturity, accurate measurements allow farmers to calculate live weight and compare it to market-ready weight. In Mubende goats, a mature nanny may weigh 35–40kg live, while a billy can reach 45–50kg. Accounting for market losses during transport or processing ensures farmers get the best price.

Profitable management practices

Dr. Guma emphasises that measurement alone is not enough. Controlled breeding is essential, with mating scheduled to produce healthy, uniform offspring and reduce inbreeding. Farmers should select bucks and does based on measured traits such as size, growth rate and reproductive capacity. Pasture rotation prevents overgrazing and reduces parasite loads, while integrating legumes enriches soil and provides protein-rich feed. Housing must be clean, ventilated and spacious to reduce stress and disease. Quarantining new animals before introduction protects the herd from outbreaks. Vaccination schedules, regular deworming, and parasite control remain non-negotiable for a healthy herd.

Record-keeping ties all these practices together. Tracking births, weights, measurements, vaccinations, feed and sales helps farmers make informed decisions, monitor herd performance and plan sales strategically. Aligning sales with periods of high market demand can significantly increase revenue.

The economics of goat farming

Financially, goat farming is accessible for smallholders but requires proper planning. A mature Mubende billy goat costs Shs500,000–550,000, while a nanny costs Shs250,000–300,000. Feeding and health care, including vaccination and deworming, average about Shs72,000 per goat annually. Live goats sell for Shs7,500–11,200 per kilo, depending on weight, age and condition. Slaughter-ready goats can fetch around Shs120,000. Farmers who measure growth, manage health and select animals carefully are often able to command higher prices, reduce losses and increase profitability.

Goat farmers must also adapt management to seasonal changes. During the dry season, forage scarcity requires supplementary feeding or conserved fodder. Measurements help determine which goats need extra nutrition to maintain weight, ensuring they remain market-ready even during challenging months.

Turning goat farming into business

With Uganda’s growing demand for goat meat and products, farmers who combine accurate measurement practices, careful breeding, attentive health management, strategic feeding and market awareness can turn goat farming from subsistence into a thriving enterprise. Dr. Guma emphasises, “From the nursery to the marketplace, success lies in knowing your goats, feeding them well, preventing disease and planning every sale based on solid data because that is what turns goats into profit.”



