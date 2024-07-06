How beneficial insects boost crop production 

Insects are the most diverse species of animals living on earth with some being beneficial to plants and humans but there are detrimental insects that cause a lot of damage and yield loss in the agriculture sector.

Insects can be found in all habitats; swamps, jungles, deserts, even in highly harsh environments such as pools of crude petroleum and above all in farms.

Background

In a report by Food and Agriculture Organisation (Fao), it is stated that insects are undoubtedly the most adaptable form of life as their total numbers far exceed that of any other animal category. The majority of insects are directly important to humans and the environment. A case in point is that several insect species are predators or parasitoids on other harmful pests.

Others are pollinators, decomposers of organic matter or producers of valuable products such as honey or silk.

Some can be used to produce pharmacologically active compounds such as venoms or antibodies.

Insect pests inflict damage to humans, farm animals and crops but there are also beneficial insects that can turn around the situation in farms.

Beneficial insects

The curator of the insectarium museum at National Agricultural Research Laboratories (NaRL) explained to Seeds of Gold that beneficial insects belong to the homosptera family can be both pests but can also help eliminate insect pests in farms.

Since they have piercing mouth, they can destroy other crop pests by piercing them at the larvae stage and this helps in the interference of the reproductive circle of crop insect pests by reducing their number or eliminating them completely.

He contends that some insects are pollinators, especially honey bees and they help in food production.

However experts say there are insects pests which are so destructive to crops thereby leading to crop damage and yield loss. In a publication by agricultural expert Sonal Khandel Wall in the Times of India, he highlights most deadly insects causing yield loss in crops globally including Sub Saharan Africa and Uganda.

Aphids

They suck sap from the plants making them thereby weakening them and spreading diseases such as mosaic, cabbage black ringspot, cauliflower mosaic, cherry ringspot, cucumber mosaic, onion yellow dwarf and pea wilt among others.

They are tiny insects which reproduce rapidly forming large colonies that can cause damage to various crops.

Borers

Stem Borers burrow into plant stems and roots and this weakens the plants making them susceptible to diseases thereby reducing productivity.

Stem borers are common in maize farms in Uganda to the extent of some penetrating maize cobs causing damage.

Caterpillars

They chew through leaves and stems, particularly moths ad butterflies. They can defoliate the entire plant thereby reducing crop yield.

Beetles

Beetles consume leaves and stems of various crops namely potatoes, beans and soybeans among others.

They are highly resistant to pesticides making them difficult to control and manage.

Locusts

Swam of locusts can devastate crops, consuming their own weight in food on daily basis.

They travel in vast numbers leaving farms barren thereby causing widespread of food shortage.

Maggots

Fly maggots such as cabbage maggot barrow into the roots and stems causing the crop to wilt and die off.

Their feeding habits can ruin the entire field and the farmer ends up with nothing to harvest.

Moths

Moth larvae like the army worm feed on a variety of crops including maize and sorghum among others.

Their rapid spread and high reproduction rate making them formidable pests to crops.

Thrips

They damage plants by sucking the sap and spreading viruses. They cause leaves to become deformed and discoloured severely impacting on crop growth leading to loss pf yield.

Weevils

They infest mainly at harvest after harvest at storage stage. In most cases thy infest grain and seed causing significant economic loss. They bore into the grains making them unusable for consumption and seed making it difficult to plant

Whiteflies

Whiteflies feed on plant sap and excrete honeydew leading to sooty moulds on the plant growth.

They also transmit viruses including Cassava Brown Streak Virus and Cassava Mosaic Virus leading o rotting of the tubers.

Spider mite

Spider mites are members of the Tetranychidae family, which includes about 1,200 species.

Spider mites generally live on the undersides of leaves of plants, where they may spin protective silk webs and can cause damage by puncturing the plant cells to feed. This affects growth of the crop leading to yield loss

Red fly beetles

The adult insects feed voraciously on the leaves, flowers and fruits.

The beetle produces large holes in the plant tissues causing growth retardation and eventually death of the plant. The damage done to young seedlings is often devastating as it delays crop maturity.

Termites

Termites attack the main root, prop root and stems of crops causing wilting, drying up and lodging.