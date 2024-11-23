How Buliisa farmers are benefiting from oil support

In a bid to boost agricultural productivity and food security, farmers in Buliisa District are embracing the high-yielding cassava variety, NAROCAS 1. This improved variety, developed by the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), is resistant to diseases and pests, offers higher yields, and matures in about six months.

“This support has been a game-changer for me,” says Emilly Fwacan Munde-le, a 56-year-old former teacher turned farmer. “We’ve learned new farming techniques, received quality seeds, and now we’re producing more than ever before.”

Oil-fueled leap

Uganda’s oil sector is a burgeoning industry with the potential to transform the economy. The country holds substantial oil reserves, estimated at approximately 6.5 billion barrels, of which around 1.4 billion barrels are recoverable. Development is underway, aiming for initial oil production by 2025. At its peak, Uganda envisions producing approximately 230,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

To export this oil, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) will connect the Tilenga and Kingfisher oilfields with Tanzania’s port of Tanga. TotalEnergies’ Tilenga Project, centered in Buliisa District, is developing six oil fields in the Albertine Graben, with an aim to produce 190,000 barrels daily. However, this development has displaced over 100,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania, affecting livelihoods in agriculture, livestock farming, and fishing.

To address these challenges, a comprehensive Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) is in place, including the construction of 235 resettlement houses, livelihood restoration measures, and transitional support for displaced households. Over 1,600 local residents have been employed under the program, which also provides Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) with improved crop breeds, training, and financial literacy.

A woman prepares cassava the traditional way of drying. After fermentation, the harvest is dried. PHOTO/ GEORGE KATONGOLE

Improving cassava production

Cassava, a staple food crop in Buliisa District, has traditionally been grown in its bitter variety, which poses health risks due to high levels of cyanide. To mitigate this, farmers are adopting the high-yielding, disease-resistant NAROCAS 1 variety, supported by NARO’s provision of planting materials and agricultural extension services.

“This new cassava variety is a game-changer,” says Stella Afoyocan, a 50-year-old model farmer. “It grows faster, produces more, and is resistant to diseases. We’re hopeful this will lead to better harvests and increased income.”

Afoyocan, who owns over 20 acres of cassava, sells cuttings to other farmers. Processing technologies like cassava chippers are enhancing value addition, allowing farmers like 26-year-old Rogers Pimungu to turn cassava into clean flour, which fetches a premium price.

“Clean flour earns us Shs2,000 per kilogram compared to Shs800 for traditionally processed flour,” says Pimungu. By processing 200kg of clean flour, he recently earned Shs400,000, significantly more than the Shs160,000 he would have earned otherwise.

A herdsman’s dream

John Atuhura, a 66-year-old pastoralist, has seen his herd’s productivity improve thanks to a Boran bull donated through the project.

“Before, our calves were small and didn’t fetch much. But now, with the Boran bull, our offspring are bigger and stronger,” he says.

Milk production has also increased from one jug to two and a half jugs per day. Farmers are further supported in forage cultivation, improving livestock feed and management practices.

Moving together

TotalEnergies has established school and community demonstration gardens in partnership with the Community Development Initiative (CIDI), targeting 10,000 households across multiple districts. At Ndandamire Primary School, a four-acre demo garden includes cassava, vegetables, and maize, providing both food for the school and a source of income.

“This project improves school-feeding programs while providing nutritious food,” says Nicholas Mbabazi, Technical Team Leader of CIDI.

The garden’s sales have earned the school Shs970,000 this term, and pupils have learned essential farming techniques such as soil improvement and mulching.