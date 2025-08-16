How climate change is affecting aquaculture

As aquaculture in Uganda keeps growing, with more farmers coming on board to adopt fish farming, most are faced with climate change effects affecting the sector.

In East Africa, which includes Uganda, climate change impacts aquaculture by altering water temperatures, rainfall patterns and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, all of which negatively affect fish growth, reproduction and overall farm productivity.

These changes can lead to decreased fish yields, increased disease outbreaks and disruptions in the availability of essential resources like fish feed.

Background

In a peer reviewed article published in the Frontier Media publication, scientists define climate change as ‘variations that occur in the statistical distribution of weather over extended periods, ranging from decades to millions of years.’

These variations may occur in the average weather or simply in the distribution of weather events around and may be limited to a particular region or across the globe.

Humans have been recognised as the major contributor to climate change through the use of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas for energy supplies, as well as deforestation and forest degradation that emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The increased accumulation of greenhouse gasses, including carbondioxide, methane, nitrous oxides and fluorinated gases in the atmosphere over the years has been linked to these human activities.

In aquaculture, the majority of recent literature indicate that some changes in climate such as rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and increased frequency of some extreme events are now evident on water resources, while others are still emerging.

Farmers taking lessons from an agronomist during a recent Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic at Kabanyolo. PHOTO/FILE/RACHEL MABALA

Climate change effects on aquaculture sustainability have gained considerable interest owing to the sector's significant contribution to global food security, nutrition and livelihoods. Despite some aspects of uncertainty, several projections show that the entire aquaculture value chain is vulnerable to effects of climate change. The same applies to the East African region.

How climate change affects fish breeds in aquaculture system

Patrick Karani, a technical expert in environment, climate change and the blue economy, specifically working with the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), says climate change causes increase in greenhouse gasses and gas emission in the atmosphere.

This results into changes in temperature, which affects fish production in the ponds leading to fish reduction.

“Human beings greatly contribute to environmental degradation, which in the end affects water quality. Once the water in fish ponds is contaminated with unwanted substances, this affects fish breeding process in the ponds,” he says.

In extreme cases, the fish end up contracting diseases, leading to death. Other effects of climate change are prolonged droughts arising during the dry season and flooding during rainy season, which may flood fish ponds and sweep off fish stock off the pond.

A man prepares fish for processing in eastern Uganda. PHOTO/FILE/DENIS EDEMA

Chloe Kemigabo, a senior research officer at Mbarara Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MbaZardi), explains the seasonal trends, further noting that the abnormalities in water circle influenced by temperature disparities and humidity affects fish breeds in the ponds.

“Temperature affects oxygen levels, which can be critical for fish survival and also influences the timing of spawning and the success of larval development. High humidity can reduce sunlight penetration, lowering dissolved oxygen levels and potentially promoting algae growth,” she says.

“Conversely, low humidity can lead to increased evaporation and potentially lower water temperature. The disparities in temperature in the tropics causes prolonged drought and rainfall patterns because once the rainy season starts, it is short but it comes with heavy rains, which is not good for fish health. Due to this weather differences, farmers tend to harvest fish prematurely from the ponds, leading to less income gain.”

Cage fish farming

In the case of cage fish farming, warm water tends to be lighter than cold water and the former is favourable to the fish stalk.

However, when the water mixes due to weather changes, it pours debris on the shores of water breeds, preventing the fish form laying their eggs for onward breeding. The water mixing results into pollution, which ends up killing fish stalk in the cage.

Overall solutions to the challenges

Scientists advise farmers to keep purifying the water in their fish ponds by draining the polluted water and refilling with clean fresh water. It is also important to minimise impurities in the ponds by practicing smart farming by following the best practices, for instance by not over populating the fish stock in a tinny fish pond.

“Farmers are advised to keep less fish stalk in their ponds during rainy season to avoid fish loss from flash floods. It is important to be alert and follow weather forecasts at all times by ensuring the alerts are received by farmers on their phones,” James Mbababi, a fish farmer, says.

President Museveni inspects a fishpond project in Kikuube District on March 18, 2025, during his tour of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Bunyoro Sub-region. PHOTO/PPU

Farmers must keep themselves informed and plan their farming calendar, a case in point is for farmers to ensure they have water harvesting facilities to ensure there is always water available even during dry season. “It is important to provide quality feed to the fish for faster growth before climate change effects sets in. Some farmers can opt to breed fish fingerlings which they can sell to farmers when they are still young. This way, they can avoid expenses of feeding fish until they grow to a certain size.”

Scientists are now conducting research in breeding fish species that can tolerant drought and high temperatures.

Once the research is concluded, it will be an added advantage to fish farmers because they will be able to breed fish during the dry season.