How does your farm benefit other people?

When most people set out to become farmers the real aim is to earn a living by producing commodities and selling them to consumers. They try as much as possible to produce sufficient amounts to satisfy consumer demands and they are always disappointed when there is a reduction in the need for the farm products. However, with time, other people began to benefit from the enterprise that was originally started by an individual with the sole aim of earning a living as a farmer.

Some people start to visit the farm and to buy the products for sale to consumers in far off markets. Such people are referred to as middlemen. They get money from the transaction and it is their way of earning a living. They want the farm to continue producing the commodities that they sell since it is their means of survival.

These include the men and women who work as vendors of the commodities in the markets. Other beneficiaries are the transporters of the commodities who charge fees. Many of them have families to support. When the farm becomes big enough the owner discovers there are too many activities to attend to, which creates the need to employ some people to carry out some of the activities.

They might work as unskilled farm labourers or as accounts clerks or drivers. The farm becomes a source of income for them as their employer.

Without immediately realising it, what was started as a business to earn some income for a single family eventually becomes a tool for facilitating economic growth in the local area and beyond, improving public welfare, and contributing to national revenue through the taxes collected.

If the farm produces commodities such as coffee, cotton, vanilla, cocoa, tea, beef, and other products that are easily marketed overseas it becomes a foreign exchange earner and boosts national economic development.

One of the challenges that farmers face as they endeavour to sustain such businesses is pricing the commodities produced on their farms. If what they produce is also produced by many other farmers across the country, the prices tend to go down. Yet the workers’ wages and other costs tend to remain unchanged. Electricity and fuel prices are not likely to be lowered just because of reduced demand for the commodities or fallen prices. Other challenges may be natural catastrophes like extreme weather events.

