How far apart should beehives be from each other?
Saturday February 20 2021
How far apart should beehives be from each other? Innocent Okecha
Dear Innocent (Answered by Tom Okello Anyi a mixed farmer, Lira District)
Proper beehive placement is important in reducing the risk of hive drifting and to allow easy access to the hive for inspections. Hive drifting is a scenario where honey bees enter a different hive from the one that they left.
In commercial operations, four hives should be placed on a single pallet. For the small-scale farmers, the distance between hives is usually determined based on the comfort of the beekeeper.
The beekeeper may want to work all the hives without walking a considerable distance between each hive. It is a good rule of thumb to place hives two feet apart.
editorial@ug.nationmedia.com