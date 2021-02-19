By Editor More by this Author

How far apart should beehives be from each other? Innocent Okecha

Dear Innocent (Answered by Tom Okello Anyi a mixed farmer, Lira District)

Proper beehive placement is important in reducing the risk of hive drifting and to allow easy access to the hive for inspections. Hive drifting is a scenario where honey bees enter a different hive from the one that they left.

In commercial operations, four hives should be placed on a single pallet. For the small-scale farmers, the distance between hives is usually determined based on the comfort of the beekeeper.

The beekeeper may want to work all the hives without walking a considerable distance between each hive. It is a good rule of thumb to place hives two feet apart.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com