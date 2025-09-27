How farmers' work relates to their political leaders

The majority of our farmers have little understanding of what really goes on in our national agricultural research institutions. Yet most of the time the farmers are battling crop diseases and climate related challenges. They have limited knowledge about whether or not policy makers are concerned about their common low productivity challenges. Even when time comes for them to hold elections for political leaders they don’t have sufficient capacity to make informed decisions.

Yet as citizens we envision a food secure Uganda, free of hunger, disease, and poverty. This means that farmers must be at the forefront of all our planning and thinking. Agriculture is still our main hope for developing our economy and it is dominated by smallholder farmers.

Their challenges should in reality be the government’s challenges. If incurable diseases erupt, as indeed they have already done, and begin killing major food crops like cassava, bananas, and sweet potatoes and we don’t pay sufficient attention to the problems, how can we claim to be focusing on hunger and poverty reduction? If other countries adopt research proven farming technologies that increase production and enable crops to withstand the ravages of pests and climate change and we don’t do the same here, how can we be said to be working towards food security and poverty reduction?

While other countries including China, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, and South Africa have adopted the use of biotechnology and Genetically Modified crops and achieved increased agricultural production, in Uganda we have not yet been able to do the same despite several successful biotechnology trials by our own scientists here indicating that it is safe for us to do so. Our policy makers are not yet up to it. And hardly any of our peasant farmers know this.

Writing in the online Genetic Literacy Project newsletter on January 3 2025, Wandile Sihlobo has said, “We can learn from various parts of the world that are busy changing their policies to increase agricultural production. For example, China is advancing seed breeding in maize, soybeans, and other staple crops. They are embracing science to boost their agricultural development. Our primary focus in Africa should be seed breeding or improving agricultural productivity. With many African countries currently struggling to meet their annual food needs, using technology, genetically modified seeds and other means should be an avenue to explore and boost production. Many African governments should reevaluate their regulatory standards and embrace technology.”



