How Giramia earns more from groundnuts 

Giramia displays some of the products made from groundnuts. Photo | Fred Muzaale 

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  •  During the Covid-19 lockdown when all learning institutions were closed, Giramia used the opportunity when she was redundant at home to start the enterprise.  

Groundnuts also known as peanut is a legume crop grown by farmers in many parts of the country.

