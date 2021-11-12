How Giramia earns more from groundnuts 

Groundnuts also known as peanut is a legume crop grown by farmers in many parts of the country.

However, many of the farmers sell their groundnuts without adding value to it, which makes them get less from their sweat.

But Comfort Giramia has discovered the secret in roasting groundnuts and selling it as snacks.

Although Giramia had hatched the idea of making and selling roasted groundnuts in 2013 after her graduation from Uganda Christian University (UCU), she implemented the plan in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Giramia is graduate of development studies and works as an administrator with Maendeleo Foundation in Mukono Town.

During the lockdown when all learning institutions were closed, Giramia used the opportunity when she was redundant at home to start the enterprise.

How she started

Using her savings of Shs54,000 Giramia decided to invest in selling roasted groundnuts. For a start, she bought three kilogrammes of groundnuts, charcoal and packaging plastic material and labels. She already had saucepans and trays. She sold her product in shops in and around Mukono Town. From the three kilogrammes she started with, she got a profit of Shs24,000.

This, Giramia says, energised her and decided to borrow Shs150,000 from a friend to expand her venture.

The process

Giramia buys clean and dry groundnuts from produce stores in Mukono Town and from farmers in the area. After this she mixes them with salt and water and starts roasting. She then starts roasting but says the heat should be moderate to avoid burning them.

When they are ready, she puts them on a tray to cool. When they have lost the heat she sorts out the burnt groundnuts. She then packs them before putting on her label. She sells her product under the trade name, ‘Lishecom investment Ltd’.

Currently, Giramia buys a kilogramme of dry groundnuts at Shs6,000 and in a week she sells 100 kilogrammes of roasted groundnuts.

Market

She sells her product to supermarkets and shops in Mukono and surrounding towns. Previously, she hired a boda boda to transport them to the market but says using proceeds from the business, she recently bought a van. Some of the supermarkets pay her cash on delivery but others pay after selling the product. In a week she earns a profit of Shs450,000.