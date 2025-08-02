How improved coffee planting materials lead to higher yields

For a coffee farmer to achieve satisfactory yields, it takes some effort in terms of hard work and making the right choice of planting materials. Some farmers have large pieces of land on which they grow crops but their harvests are always poor because they don’t pay sufficient attention to the seed varieties that they plant. For others, the main issue is the way they take care of the soil. Some people are quite keen on manure application but they don’t take the trouble to verify the quality of the seeds or planting materials that they plant.

Choice of a planting material

Joseph Namwanja Ssalongo, a coffee farmer at Kisuula Village in Kasaali Sub-county, Kyotera District, has a testimony to show that it is very important for farmers to make good choices with regard to planting materials. “For years, we used to be coffee farmers on exactly the same land that we are now working on but we never achieved the high yields that we get today, after planting the improved Robusta coffee varieties,” he told Seeds of Gold. “We had the land but we lacked knowledge about using it more profitably. We lacked guidance on how to sustain soil fertility and what coffee varieties to plant. Then with support from Masaka Diocesan Development Organisation (MADDO), we formed a farmers’ group of 14 women and 13 men, which we named ‘Tukwatire Wamu Farmers’ Group’ with a view to join hands, work together, and save together.”

He said they sometimes invited people to talk to the group about how to save money, how to take good care of the soil in their gardens, and how to keep records. They were also told about higher yielding Robusta coffee varieties and encouraged to plant them after uprooting the traditional Robusta coffee tree varieties whose yields were minimal. “We quickly noticed that cloned Robusta coffee varieties grew faster and bore far more and bigger berries. There was a rush all over in the neighbourhood for people to plant the varieties after noticing their very good yields. My wife, Josephine, and I saw our harvests rise from just a few gunny bags a year to some eighty bags or so.”

Income boost

The income boost in recent years has resulted in the couple sponsoring the construction of a much larger house for the family to live in which is just about to be completed. The household is also now connected to the national (hydroelectricity) grid besides owning a solar power system. One of their children is at Mbuye Farm School where he strives to earn a diploma in agriculture and animal husbandry. Another son is studying Industrial Chemistry at Kyambogo University. They have a plan to build a large underground rain water tank. Namwanja has also disclosed that he and his wife have agreed to build a nursery school in the village where the two will be directors. “The land is already purchased and since Josephine has some teaching skills, I believe running the nursery school will be quite easy for us,” he said.

There was a time when the farmers were however disappointed when the coffee plantations were attacked by the Coffee Wilt Disease (CWD), which caused the drying of entire coffee plants, one after another. MADDO came up with yet another solution. All the farmers of the group were advised to plant the KR Robusta variety known to be resistant to the dreaded CWD. “Our farmers are now replacing the dying coffee trees with the KR Robusta coffee varieties which are even more yielding. The other thing is that we were also incorporated into the cross-border Triple C Project which is implemented and supervised by MADDO in the Kyotera District of Uganda and by Misenyi District Council of Tanzania. Triple C stands for Cross-border, Cooperation, and Conservation. The project which is funded by Euregio in Austria and the provinces of South Tyrol and Trentino in Italy aims at improving the livelihoods of the people in the various communities of Kyotera District and Misenyi District by raising their incomes, conserving the natural environment, and ensuring food security through better farming practices.

Climate smart farming practices

According to MADDO project coordinator, Tony Kyambadde, various farmers’ groups in both districts of Uganda and Tanzania have been sensitised about climate smart farming practices and good feeding habits as well as growing the necessary different food crops and keeping livestock to achieve a balanced diet in every household. Triple C has also provided free tree seedlings to farmers to plant in their gardens (agro-ecology) and compounds to mitigate the negative effects of deforestation. “Some of the trees are quick growing and nitrogen fixing,” he told Seeds of Gold. “We have also assisted the farmers to make energy saving stoves. They use much less firewood, which means they can easily avoid frequenting natural forests in search of firewood. We encourage them to go for improved seeds in order to increase farm yields and to ensure food security.

We also emphasize to them to maintain hygiene and sanitation, as well as appreciating the health benefits resulting from eating a balanced diet. The farmers have also been assisted to form savings and credit cooperative societies.” Namwanja also talked about the trips some of the Triple C project members made to Misenyi District in Tanzania, where they learned more about the importance of forming cooperative societies. “I am a member of Kasaali Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society, where we sell all our coffee. We also get credit to purchase items like cow dung manure or fertilisers, tarpaulins, or tools like spray pumps. However we learnt a lot more from our colleagues in Tanzania. They are not so much into coffee farming, but they are really advanced in the way they market their produce, which is mainly beans and maize.

They really enjoy all the benefits of forming cooperative societies including purchasing transport vehicles for quick conveyance of their perishable farm products to far away markets.” Namwanja attributes most of his success to gender equity in his household. He says he has a happy marriage and good working relationship with his wife Josephine with whom they discuss their plans together. “She has a smaller part of the coffee garden that I allocated to her to get some money for visiting the hair salon and to purchase some cosmetics. But we actually own the rest of the coffee farm together and we decide together what to do with the money earned from the sale of our coffee.”



