How long does it take to grow a watermelon?

By Editor More by this Author

I have been growing banana, maize and beans on my farm. After attending the Seeds of Gold farm clinic last year, I decided to introduce new crops on my farm. I want to know the period watermelons take to mature. Loreen

Dear Loreen (Answered by Joshua Ahikiriza, agronomist)

Watermelons are fast-maturing crops and can take about three months to start fruiting.

It takes around 120 days but depends on where you live. They require exposure to high temperatures and take between four and five months to mature. To enable pollination, it is important to have a beehive nearby.

Watermelons grow best in loamy well-drained soils with warm soil temperatures with a pH of six to seven. Watermelons need a long growing season (at least 80 days) and warm ground for seeds to germinate and grow. Soil should be 70 degrees F or warmer at planting time.

Sow seeds 1 inch deep and keep well-watered until germination. Care for your plant every day. Check on the plant daily and water carefully without drowning it. After three more months watermelons should begin to grow.

Advertisement

What site works best for an orchard?

I have plans of venturing into grapes farming. I need to know the average size in land for commercial farming. Ashadu Nsubuga

Dear Ashadu (Answered by Tom Okello Anyi Mixed Farmer, Lira)

Fruit trees should always be planted in a sunny location. Full sun encourages vigorous growth, while discouraging fungal disease. A minimum of six hours of sun is requisite.

Orchards. PHOTO/FILE.

Avoid planting near the edge of a woody environment, which may seem sunny, but allows little direct light. Also, choose a site that has good, but not excessive, air flow.

Upland slopes that run perpendicular to prevailing winds are the ideal. Valleys are troublesome with flooding.

For commercial farming, it is important to have the soils tested in order to apply amendments on the recommendation of an extension worker.

editorial@u8g.nationmedia.com