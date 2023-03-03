How Naiya is adding value to farm products 

Inside a rectangular building in Bukoto a Kampala suburb, five workers dressed in white and green overcoats, matching caps and gloves and plastic shoes are busy arranging packed produce. The produce they are arranging is strictly food for animals and pets.

Naiya Khagram who has named his value addition business Kaya’s Kitchen deals with farmers who produce organic food for pets.

“We strictly buy that produce from farmers which is grown without inorganic fertilisers or chemical pesticides. This helps to keep them natural. Organic farming also ensures preservation of the environment,” he says.

Innovation

Kaya’s Kitchen is not only making a name for itself in the pet food industry in Uganda, but it is also championing the importance of providing pets with high-quality, organic food and treats.

The Kampala based company was established in 2018 to provide nutritious and affordable pet food to pet owners in Uganda.

Khagram, was inspired to start the business after struggling to find high-quality pet food for her own dog.

“Our products are made with the health and well-being of pets in mind,” says Naiya. “We believe that every pet deserves to have access to high-quality, nutritious food.”

Source of feeds

Kaya’s Kitchen products are made from locally sourced ingredients and are free from artificial preservatives and additives. The company offers a range of products, including dry food, wet food, and treats, for both dogs and cats. The dedication to producing high-quality, nutritious pet food has earned the company a loyal following in Uganda. Pet owners across the country have praised the company’s products for their quality and affordability.

“Kaya’s Kitchen has made it possible for me to provide my dog with the best possible food,” said Jane Nakato, a pet owner in Kampala. “Their products are not only affordable but they are also made with high-quality locally sourced ingredients that I can trust.”

Why organic feeds

But why is it important to feed the pets on organic, chemical-free food and treats? Here are a few reasons:

Organic food is free from harmful chemicals and pesticides. Conventional pet foods often contain harmful chemicals and pesticides that can weaken pets’ immune systems and lead to chronic illnesses and other health problems. By feeding pets’ organic food, we can help protect them from these harmful substances.

Nutritious

Organic food is more nutritious. Organic crops are grown in nutrient-rich soil, which results in higher levels of vitamins and minerals in the food. This means our pets can receive more of the nutrients they need to maintain good health.

Organic food is better for the environment. Organic farming practices are better for the environment than conventional farming practices. Organic farmers use natural methods to control pests and improve soil fertility, which reduces pollution and helps to protect wildlife.

Chemical-free treats can reduce the risk of allergies. Many pets suffer from allergies or food sensitivities, and the chemicals and additives in conventional treats can exacerbate these conditions. By feeding our pets chemical-free treats, we can help reduce the risk of allergic reactions and other health problems.

High quality feeds