How Nakayenze started farming while at university

Sandra Nakayenze Kibooli is a professional teacher with a passion in coffee growing. She calls herself Sironko’s finest woman in coffee.

Being a born of Uganda and growing up in the rural East, Nakayenze witnessed the suffering rural women and girls go through on a daily to make ends meet.

As most of them worked so hard but did not even complete school up to Primary Five, she did not want to be like them.

Determination

This drove Nakayenze to join the coffee industry which is known to be a male dominated thing. “The fact that coffee is wealth itself in Uganda’s economy,” Nakayenze says, “I chose to join the industry that is mostly dominated by men with the desire to escape the ideal picture of a normalised suffering the rural women go through.”

Nakayenze admits that while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Arts with Education in her second year at Kyambogo University, she came to a realisation that the course her parents had chosen for her was something she would not earn so much from.

She says, “Whereas there are so many teachers out there, most of them have no access to government payroll. This intrigued me to start out and invest in coffee farming.”

Innovation

Nakayenze is the founder chief executive officer (CEO) of Kalaamugosi Women Empowerment Company that she started in 2015. She explains that the company has involved itself in primary and secondary coffee processing.

“Kalaamugosi is both involved in primary and secondary coffee processing where we sell parchment, green beans and the roasted coffee called Zesui dream coffee as a final product. I have established a centralised coffee collection in Busiita Sub County in Sironko District where primary coffee processing is done using modern equipment.”

Experience

Working as a coffee farmer for so long, (she started growing coffee when she was 21 years old) Nakayenze has gained knowledge of how to best profit in the industry.

She works with a number of people that are skilled and this has enabled them to improve other people’s skills in coffee farming and thus enabling them to produce quality coffee.

“I work with 32 groups of lead farmers totalling to 1246 farmers, two agronomists, and a coffee quality controller who ensures that farmers are trained on good agricultural practices, post-harvest handling practices to ensure quality and sustainability,” says Nakayenze.

Agricultural practices

Nakayenze says that they have ventured in farming practices that are quite costly but in a long run help them to come out with quality coffee.

The practices include; planting indigenous trees that provide shed to coffee trees, drying coffee on raised beds to avoid contamination, mini washing to control quality, selective harvesting, sorting and floating of coffee before it is processed.

She says, “Implementing the above practices helps enhance the flavour, aroma and quality of the coffee we produce.”

Processing

In a bid to positively impact flavour, acidity and sweetness profile to coffee, Nakayenze uses the washed, natural and honey processing methods of coffee.

She explains that the washed method involves removing the outer skin of coffee, pulping and then drying the beans.

While the natural method is one where the beans are dried with the fruit pulp still intact.

She says that honey method is a combination of both the natural and washed, however noting that it is a demanding method but is a great one for adding flavour to coffee.

It therefore involves sorting, pulping, drying, fermenting and hulling.

Marketing

In a world that is advancing technologically, Nakayenze shines as a coffee trader. She uses the online space to market her products.

She has also used brands such as Zesui dream coffee that she sells to people in supermarkets.

She adds, “I attend testing and sampling events which help my coffee to be known by other coffee business personnel and clients. I also do customer reviews that help me to know how to best improve the taste of the roasted coffee or testimonials on the coffee produced.”

Achievements

As a passionate coffee farmer, she has empowered rural women into improving their social and economic lives through training and crop financing.

This has thus been recognized by a number of organisations such as the Germany embassy, NSSF, Rising woman taking your business ahead, British High Commission and others.

These different organisations have awarded her with millions of money, fully funded trips to different countries, equipment such as security solar lights for lighting the coffee yard, 300kgs digital weighing scale, modern coffee pulping machine.

She however rejoices, “I have been able to sponsor my Master’s Degree in Education Administration and Planning at Uganda Christian University from coffee growing. Tomorrow I want to be one of Uganda’s highly educated farmers to eradicate the mentality of most people who think farmers cannot speak nor write.”

Nakayenze adds, “We have established safe coffee collection and processing centres where women and girls are free to walk in and use the modern coffee pulpers that are efficient and effective which helps to reduce on their workload.”

Challenges

Along seasonal demand variations and lack of modern processing equipment, the main challenge Nakayenze faces is the lack of an incubation centres to support value addition of coffee.

“We do not have coffee roasting machines. This forces us to transport our coffee to Curad in Kabanyoro in Gayaza to have it roasted to perfection. This increases the cost of production.”

Advice

Nakayenze thus tips that success in a competent industry does not come on a silver platter as one can do the following;

She says that, consistency in quality matters. “Focus on providing high quality coffee beans and products. Prioritize freshness, flavour and sustainability. Delivering a great product will build customer loyalty and word of mouth referrals.”

She also adds that collaboration and partnerships are key and doing market research will help one to understand their market audience, competition, identifying gaps in the market and thus will gain for them opportunities for growth.

Practices

Sandra Nakayenze says that they have ventured in farming practices that are quite costly but in a long run help them to come out with quality coffee.