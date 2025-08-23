How open waste burning strips soil of its fertility

With waste continuing to pile up in many areas, an increasing number of people are resorting to open burning as a way of disposing it of. While this is seen as a minor and easy solution to garbage management, especially in rural and peri-urban areas, it is resulting into long term damage to the soil’s fertility. In essence, open waste burning refers to the uncontrolled combustion of discarded materials in an open environment, without the use of engineered containment or pollution control systems. This practice involves igniting various types of waste such as organic matter, plastics, synthetic materials, and agricultural residues directly on the ground.

Due to rapid urbanisation and limited resources to manage growing populations, many areas experience insufficient waste collection, leaving large amounts of garbage to accumulate in open spaces. In farming communities across Uganda, where agriculture depends on the natural health of the land, the effects are quietly devastating. During a recent African Ministerial Conference on the Environment held in Nairobi, Kenya, participants warned against open waste burning, highlighting how the practice releases toxic fumes that degrade air quality, harm human health, and severely degrade soil fertility in surrounding areas.

Peter Kaweesa, an agronomist, explains that when waste products are lit up in the open air, whether it is composed of organic materials, heaps of plastic, other synthetic products or crop residues, the smoke rises, leaving ashes that release harmful substance into the soil. This results into long-term fertility loss. He says:“When you burn waste, you are essentially stripping the soil of its nutrient storehouse. The heat destroys the living organisms that help recycle nutrients, while the ash often contains toxic residues.” Kaweesa adds: “These poisons seep into the soil, blocking plants from accessing the very minerals they need to grow. In the long run, the land becomes tired, unproductive, and unable to sustain healthy crop growth.”

Volatilises nutrients

One of the primary ways open waste burning harms soil fertility is through the destruction of essential nutrients. When waste is burned, the intense heat typically breaks down organic matter, causing soil elements such as nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, to evaporate (transform into gas forms), from the soil where plants need them for growth. As a result, it leads to poor soil fertility, resulting in stunted plant growth and reduced crop yields, ultimately affecting food production and agricultural sustainability.

Destroys soil structure

Soil structure consists of pore spaces, soil particles, aggregates, organic matter, and living organisms. However, when soil is exposed to frequent heat, it undergoes chemical changes that break down these key components, leading to the loss of vital elements like humus and organic matter, which are essential for maintaining soil structure. As a result, the soil becomes compacted, losing its ability to retain water and nutrients effectively. This also affects air circulation within the soil as it becomes diminished, leading to poor root development, which affects plant growth.

Additionally, Richard Kikomeko, an agricultural educator, explains that ashes and residues from burned waste introduce toxic heavy metals such as lead, mercury, and cadmium into the soil, and when these metals accumulate over time, they poison and destroy soil dwelling organisms like earthworms and microbes that play a vital role in decomposing organic matter, recycling nutrients and aeration.

Kikomeko says: “Burning waste does not just release harmful gases like carbon dioxide and methane into the air, but also kills the living organisms in the soil that are essential for growing crops. When you set fire to plant residues or plastics in the garden, you are sterilising the soil and burning away life.” He also highlights that heat can make soil hydrophobic, causing it to repel water. This reduces water retention, limits moisture for plant roots, and leads to nutrient and water stress, ultimately lowering agricultural productivity.

Climate and crop crisis

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), open burning accounts for up to 11 percent of global particulate pollution, and in Africa, over 60 percent of waste is openly burned, often on farms and in rural communities. This practice significantly contributes to both climate change and the growing crop crisis. As such, the particulate pollution tends to worsen air quality and also traps heat in the atmosphere, accelerating global warming. For farming communities, it leads to rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns caused by climate change, increasing the frequency of droughts, floods, and heat waves, all of which directly affect crop yields. As a result, farmers face shrinking harvests and food insecurity, threatening livelihoods and local economies dependent on agriculture.

Best alternatives

Bridget Nassanga, an environmentalist, says addressing open waste burning is crucial not only to improve environmental health but also to safeguard food production and ensure sustainable farming for future generations. In this regard, to effectively guard against open waste burning, Nassanga advocates for the implementation of continuous and widespread awareness programmes specifically aimed at farmers, to protect soil fertility, thus recommending the following alternatives: Setting up compost pits or bins to decompose organic waste efficiently without smoke or toxic emissions, and after, use the compost organic waste such as crop residues, food waste, and manure as natural fertilisers to add a rich nutrient value that will help improve soil fertility while enhancing moisture retention.

Furthermore, farmers are advised to utilise crop residues like dry plant matter as mulch, spreading the leftover stalks and leaves over the soil surface. This mulching practice serves various benefits such as protecting the soil from erosion, conserving moisture by reducing evaporation, suppressing weed growth, and gradually adding nutrients when the residues decompose. As a vital waste management solution, it is essential to segregate waste and recycle plastics, metals, and other synthetics instead of burning them. This reduces toxic pollutants and soil contamination, which can affect the growth of the plants.

Toxic

