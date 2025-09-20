How politicians perpetuate misinformation

As the country prepares for the general elections scheduled to take place early next year, there are a number of activities going on nearly everywhere as different individuals seek to be elected to political leadership positions.

For many years in our history, the trend has been for the bright and well educated people to migrate to towns where they have got white collar jobs and farming in the rural areas has been left to the rather poorly educated and aged people with little information about such issues as fluctuation of commodity prices, pests and diseases, marketing facilities, crop and livestock husbandry, sources of capital, among many other problems.

If you ask some farmers out there where the coffee they produce goes when it leaves their homestead you will be surprised to learn that indeed only just a few really understand the coffee journey and why it is such a valuable crop.

Just recently at a burial function in Lwengo District an aspiring parliamentary candidate told the gathering that he had personally consulted the big people in government about the declining coffee prices last June and July which resulted in the sudden rise of the crop’s prices in mid-August. People clapped and cheered.

Around the same time in Bukomansimbi District two Members of Parliament criticized the government at a press conference for ‘doing nothing’ as the coffee prices went down.

Our farmers have to be taught that at the moment the prices of our traditional cash crops such as coffee, tea, and cotton are determined by buyers in faraway capitals and that due to the law of supply and demand, the prices of most agricultural commodities do change from time to time.

If there is a supply shortage of coffee in fellow coffee producing countries like Brazil or Vietnam the demand for the crop increases and so the prices go up.

Farmers must also understand that often the coffee production costs remain the same even as the coffee prices fluctuate, which reduces profits. Many politicians will use every opportunity to deceive farmers who are the majority in order to be elected.

They are now nearly everywhere playing the ‘God Father’, donating coffee seedlings, maize and bean seeds, hand hoes, watering cans, and other farm inputs to poor farmers. Only just a few of the farmers really question the quality of the seeds that are being donated and why at this time. A lot of politicians are also bad mouthing each other before farmers in order to get favour.

Our farmers have to be taught that at the moment the prices of our traditional cash crops such as coffee, tea, and cotton are determined by buyers in faraway capitals.