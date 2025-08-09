How poultry farmers struggle with effects of heat

Across Uganda, poultry farmers are grappling with an invisible but powerful force threatening their livelihoods: extreme heat and stifling humidity. As climate change intensifies, once-predictable weather patterns have become erratic, with soaring temperatures and heavy moisture in the air now common in many parts of the country. For poultry, this hostile environment disrupts nearly every aspect of their biology, from how they eat and grow, to how they fight disease and lay eggs. The result is not just discomfort but major production losses, increased mortality, and rising costs for farmers already struggling to stay afloat.

Understanding how heat and humidity affect poultry is the first step toward protecting this vital sector of Uganda’s agriculture. As Uganda continues to experience rising temperatures, unpredictable rains, and intense humidity, one of the less talked about victims of climate change is the poultry sector. For many smallholder farmers, poultry provides food, income, and a pathway out of poverty. But extreme weather is now threatening bird health, production efficiency, and farm incomes across the country.

The hidden danger of heat stress in poultry

Chickens are warm-blooded animals with a body temperature of about 410C. To survive and thrive, they need to remain within a specific "comfort zone" called the thermo-neutral zone, where they can regulate their body temperature without stress. However, when outside temperatures rise beyond this range, especially during dry seasons or heatwaves, Dr Nelson Mwebaze Begumisa, a veterinary doctor at Eram Uganda, warns that the birds struggle to cope. The most common stressor they face is heat stress, which disturbs their normal body functions.

Birds try to cool themselves through basic methods like conduction, convection, and radiation. But when the heat becomes too intense, these methods fail, and the birds switch to panting as a last resort. This process demands energy and affects the heart, lungs, and even the brain. “As a result, other vital functions such as immunity, growth, and egg production are sacrificed to keep the bird alive. In practical terms, this means lower meat yield, fewer eggs, weaker birds, and in severe cases, death can occur,” Dr Begumisa says.

Slower growth and fewer eggs

Ugandan poultry farmers have increasingly reported slower weight gain in broilers and a sharp drop in egg production from laying hens during hot seasons. Micheal Kigozi, a poultry farmer, attests to this. “When chickens are overheated, they eat less feed and drink more water, which reduces the amount of nutrients available for growth or egg formation. In broilers, the result is stunted growth and lower live weights. For layers, egg size and quality suffer first, followed by a drop in laying frequency,” Kigozi says.

Heat and humidity are a double threat

The tropical climate in Uganda comes with both heat and humidity, which are a dangerous combination for poultry health. When the air is moist, it becomes harder for birds to cool themselves through panting because evaporation is less effective. “As a result,” Begumisa says, “birds lose more water but get less relief, leading to dehydration, slower digestion, and a sharp drop in feed intake.” Humidity also encourages the growth of harmful bacteria and viruses. Damp litter turns into a breeding ground for infections, while the warm, stuffy air allows respiratory diseases to spread quickly. Birds often show signs of distress, such as spreading their wings, lying on the floor, panting heavily, or becoming sluggish. If left unchecked, these symptoms can escalate into seizures and even sudden death.

Immune suppression

Heat stress does not just affect physical performance. It also weakens the immune system, weakening birds and making them more susceptible to diseases. Elevated temperatures cause inflammation and reduce the size and function of important immune organs like the spleen and thymus. This opens the door for dangerous infections such as Salmonella and E. coli. “Because the digestive tract becomes more permeable,” Dr Begumisa says, “pathogens can enter the bloodstream more easily. The bird’s body reacts by producing more inflammatory chemicals, which may help in fighting infections but also damage healthy tissues if prolonged. This makes recovery harder and vaccines less effective, increasing treatment costs for farmers.”

Indirect impacts

Climate change also affects the availability and cost of poultry feed in Uganda. Unpredictable rainfall and prolonged droughts are reducing the yields of maize, groundnut cake, and other key ingredients used in poultry diets. As feed prices rise, small farmers either spend more or reduce the quality of rations, both of which harm poultry performance. Water, another essential resource, is becoming increasingly scarce in many parts of the country. Streams, ponds, and wells dry up or become polluted. Birds that do not get enough clean water suffer from weight loss and weakened immunity, worsening the impact of heat stress.

Eggshell breakage

One unexpected effect of heat stress is a rise in broken eggs. This happens because when birds pant excessively, they lose carbon dioxide from their blood, disturbing the acid-base balance. In response, calcium is pulled from the bones into the blood to compensate. Dr Begumisa says: “While this helps temporarily, it leads to bone depletion over time. Once calcium stores are exhausted, hens produce eggs with thin or cracked shells. This calcium imbalance also causes musculoskeletal disorders. Many birds suffer from fractures or a condition known as cage layer fatigue, where they can no longer stand due to weakened bones.”

Managing heat stress on the farm

Kigozi remarks that effective management of the effects of heat stress and humidity in poultry begins with good ventilation. Farmers should ensure chicken houses are well-aerated and shaded from direct sunlight. Installing fans or even simple roof sprinklers can help reduce heat buildup. “Water should always be available and kept cool, ideally below 300C. Feeding should be done during the cooler hours of the day, early morning or late evening, to avoid the extra heat produced during digestion. Adjusting lighting schedules can also reduce bird activity and stress during peak heat periods,” Kigozi says.



