How secure is the future of our coffee production?

It has now become common for Uganda to be mentioned in international coffee publications as one of the major producers of the crop. We are Africa’s leading coffee exporter and our annual production has grown from about three million 60-kg bags a few years ago to the present 7.3 million bags in the Financial Year 2024-2025, Joseph Nkandu, Executive Director of National Union of Coffee Agribusinesses and Farm Enterprises (NUCAFE), reveals. The sharp rise in the crop’s production points to increased interest by Ugandans to grow more coffee due to the high green bean prices, as well as the strong mobilisation by the central government and Buganda Kingdom.

Coffee farming and the activities in the entire coffee value chain are recognised as effective tools in poverty reduction. However there are some issues arising from the apparent coffee success story, which hardly anybody talks about yet if left unaddressed can eventually reduce the crop’s production volumes. In most of our cultures, when the head of a household dies, the property is divided up and shared among his or her children. It has to be born in mind that most of our coffee farmers are smallholders, owning less than five acres. It is also common for men to marry more than one wife and to produce big numbers of children. Think of a situation where some 15 bereft children are struggling to sub-divide and share a coffee plantation of five acres.

Some of the children may not be as keen as others about coffee growing and may neglect their inherited portions. Some of the sons and daughters may decide to settle on the fragmented pieces of the plantation with a view to raise a family. When a small piece of land is overworked, the soil nutrients get depleted and its capacity to support crop growth reduces. Our coffee farmers need some education about the importance of gender equity in the crop’s production. The husband, the wife, and the children should own the farm as a joint family enterprise and should keep an income and expenditure record that is accessible to all of them. Transparency with regard to how the income from the farm is shared and used serves to minimise family wrangles. Even when the head of the family dies, the rest of the members may continue running the enterprise without sub-dividing it.



