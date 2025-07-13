How smallholder farmers could make or break govt

Experts are calling for a reconsideration of funding options made available to smallholder farmers as Uganda looks to generate $20b (Shs71.3 trillion) in annual export earnings from agro-industrialisation between 2025 and 2040.

Agro-industrialisation is one of the four pillars upon which the country’s Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV)—tasked with growing the economy from $59.3b to $500b by 2040—is premised. While smallholder farmers are the bedrock of Uganda’s agriculture sector, experts contend that they find it difficult to access finance under the government’s Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF).

Dr Brian Sserunjogi, a researcher with Makerere University’s Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC), told Business Outlook that the decision to channel the ACF funding through Tier 1 and Tier 2 financial institutions, including commercial banks, as well as microfinance and deposit-taking entities, remains a disadvantage to grassroots farmers. This, Dr Sserunjogi adds, is because smallholder farmers lack collateral and sufficient cash flows.

“Forty percent of ACF money was diverted to fund grain traders, who buy the grains from farmers cheaply, do not add any value to the grains, yet that money would have gone to smallholder farmers to help the sector set up a strong agricultural production base since we are still having very low productivity, and that affects our production and positioning in the exports market,” Dr Sserunjogi says.

“Bringing grain traders on board was diversionary, instead the government was supposed to create a separate model for grain traders under the model. If the government wants to achieve its agro-industrialisation dream, its model of financial dispensation to farmers has to be realistic and in tandem with the interests of the subsistence farmers,” he states.

Dr Sserunjogi says while most of the financial institutions dispensing the ACF fund are tier 4 institutions, including Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (Saccos) and Village, Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs), the financing model of the ACF means “money is only accessed through Tier 1 and Tier 2 [institutions], who only absorb people with sufficient cash flows unlike the smallholder farmers.” By 2023, the Micro and Small Enterprise Recovery Fund had received Shs64b out of a targeted Shs80b.

This funding was intended to promote micro and small enterprises in the agribusiness sub-sector that borrow in the range of Shs100,000 to Shs10m. Experts contend that given the increasing role of Tier 3 financial institutions in the provision of agricultural loans that are—for the most part—channelled through Tier 1 commercial banks, the government needs to bring Tier 3 institutions into the disbursement of the ACF funding. This, they further reason, will pave the way for rural communities—populated by smallholder farmers—to access affordable agricultural credit.

Limited progress

Ms Barbara Kasekende, the head of Business Advisory Department at Uganda Development Bank (UDB), told Business Outlook that a progressively bad mindset on enterprise development and sustainability among smallholder farmers, including small-medium enterprises, has caused their limited progress.

“One of the biggest problems with these budding enterprises today is that they all want funding, but none of them are investor-ready, and because of that, we end up being stranded with so many enterprises with good ideas or good businesses that we can’t fund because they don't have foundation to uptake or absorb the money that we've given them,” she contended.

“The reasons why our businesses die are mindset and the founder’s syndrome, where a founder thinks because they have been in the business for 15 years, so they deserve to have it; such attitudes have made so many businesses struggle and stagnant,” she added.

The UDB chief said they has trained at least 1,500 businesses across the country under their Enterprise Development Programme over the past three years. However, the EPRC’s Agricultural Finance Yearbook (2024), published two months ago, notes that the dominance in agricultural credit lending by commercial banks does not address the fact that banks are not easily accessible to rural communities.

“Since the majority of agricultural borrowers, who are smallholder farmers, obtain their credit largely from Tier 4 financial institutions, the government should institute quick measures to incorporate lower Tier (Tier 4) financial institutions into the delivery of the Agricultural Credit Facility loans,” the report reads in part. EPRC’s report also reviewed a 2024 Auditor General’s report on the implementation of the Local Economic Growth Support (LEGS) Project by the Local Government ministry.

The Auditor General established that by June 2024, the Local Government ministry had only disbursed $4m (Shs14.2b) to the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) out of the budgeted $10m (Shs35.7b). Whereas funding was meant to be disbursed in tranches of $2m (Shs7.1b), and only replenished by the funder after successful accountability of the previous disbursement, the audit revealed how funds worth $6m (Shs21.4b) remained undisbursed a year ago. This was principally because of delayed accountability, five years after project commencement. The implementation of project activities was thus curtailed, and, as a result, appraised applications amounting to Shs18.969 billion from 314 groups remained unfunded.

The project earmarked $10m (Shs35.7b) in rural financing for farmers, which was to benefit up to 1.38 million people in 224,000 households of the selected 17 districts. Valued at $50.4m (Shs179.9b), the project was to ensure the establishment of 36 micro-irrigation schemes, 500km of community access roads to connect production fields to the markets, 18 units of community-based solar grids to serve households and small businesses within the rural growth centres. The MSC was unavailable for a comment by press time. Continued below.

Ray of hope? This comes against the backdrop of the Agriculture ministry’s new dataset that offers hope that the government’s agro-industrialisation plans are not misplaced. Statistics from the ministry show that milk production grew by three percent from 2.81 billion litres in 2021 to 5.4 billion litres in 2022.

Fish production grew by four percent from 621,987 metric tonnes (MT) in 2021/2022 to 651,719 MT in 2022/2023. Growth was also registered in beef production, which leaped from 228,243 MT in 2021 to 230,746 MT in 2022. Elsewhere, cotton production grew by 67 percent from 69,099 bales of 185kg each in 2020/2021 to 115,975 bales in 2021/2022. Banana production grew by one percent from 11.1 million MT in 2020/2021 to 11.23 million MT in 2021/2022. Maize production saw a 35 percent growth from 3.5 million MT in 2021/2022 (exports; 165,491 MT in 2021) to 4.737million MT in 2022/2023 (exports; 190,573 MT in 2022).

There was also growth in groundnuts production (32 percent), simsim (sesame) production (11 percent), beans production (seven percent), soybeans production (six percent), sunflower production (four percent), tea production (3.6percent growth) as well as fruits and vegetables production (52 percent).

Uganda’s agro-industrialisation programme budget dropped from 2.9 percent of the National Budget in the 2024/2025 financial year to 2.4 percent in 2025/2026, a shortfall of Shs2.448 trillion. In April, the House Committee on Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries tasked the government with a phased increase in funding for the agro-industrialisation programme from the current 2.4 percent to 5.0 percent of the National Budget.

The legislators claimed that the programme’s current progress was not aligning with the country’s commitment under the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) to allocate 10 percent of the National Budget to agriculture by 2025. To fix the gaps, Ms Agnes Linda Auma, the House committee’s chairperson, said the government needs to allocate Shs10.63b to post-harvest handling and value addition. This, she added, facilitates the establishment of regional and sub-regional storage facilities or silos to support farmers, adding that the Agriculture ministry should explore the possibility of establishing storage facilities at the sub-county level in a phased manner to support the Parish Development Model (PDM).