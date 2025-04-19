How to apply organic manure in your garden and improve soils

Farmers always prefer to work on land whose soil is fertile enough and able to supply sufficient nutrients in the right proportions to support good plant growth in order to generate high yields. The farmers must however bear in mind that soil fertility declines as crops grow on the same piece of land without soil replenishment.

The crops consume nutrients from the soil, which must be replaced for the piece of land to remain fertile. Land that is not naturally fertile can still be used for crop production if manure is applied to the soil.

Soil nutrients

Some crops, on their own, add nutrients to the soil while many others are merely consumers of fertilisers. The capacity of the soil to support crop growth should be at the heart of every farmer all the time.

Plant vigour is often related to the health of the soil. It should be well aerated and able to retain water. It is a common practice nowadays for farmers in the coffee growing regions to pay for truckloads of cow dung every two or three years to fertilise their gardens. When they harvest coffee and take it to the coffee hulling factories, they reclaim the coffee husks which they take back to the coffee plantations to use as manure.

All tree leaves that drop to the ground as well as the weeds that dry up eventually turn into organic matter, which replenishes the soil. This is one of the reasons mulches are put in gardens. Farmers in Uganda today are encouraged to take soil samples to laboratories for analysis and testing in an effort to establish the nutrient content of the soil on their farms. This gives them an idea what nutrients are missing or are too much in the soil. Agriculture experts can then advise what fertilisers to apply.

Covering the ground with grass and leaves (mulching) adds soil nutrients. PHOTO/MICHAEL J SSALI

Organic matter

All natural materials such as livestock droppings, urine, grass, leaves, saw dust, and crop residues eventually become fertilisers after decomposition.

“Organic matter in soil is a mixture of partially decayed plant and animal residues and resynthesised organic compounds. This material is under constant attack by soil microbes. The soluble nutrients produced by this action are taken up and used by plants. Organic matter must, therefore, be added continually to the soil.”

(A B Beinempaka, H Kato, D B Mulera, T Obwol-Ametto – Principles and Practices of Agriculture) All farmers under Masaka Diocesan Development Organisation (MADDO) are required to have at least two sorting pits in their homes, according to MADDO Projects Coordinator, Tony Kyambadde. “This is under our solid waste management project,” he told Seeds of Gold.

“Rotting materials such as crop residues, grass, and animal beddings should have a separate pit from that of non-decomposable materials such as plastics and metals. Actually sorting out rubbish like this adds value to the rubbish and turns it into a money making, easily marketable, commodity. There is a big demand for organic material waste.

The farmer may actually choose to use the waste on his farm or he may sell it to other farmers. Similarly when non decomposable materials are collected together it is easy to get customers who buy them for reuse. We are also teaching farmers how to make compost so that they can keep the soil in their gardens healthy by continuous application of the manure.”

A farmer uses dry maize stalk for mulching his garden. PHOTO/MICHAEL J SSALI

Farmyard manure

There is manure normally collected from the area where cattle or goats and sheep spend the night. It is called farmyard manure. It consists of grass or beddings on which the animals lie, livestock dung, and other rotting vegetable matter such as the left-over feed material like maize stocks and beans.

According to agriculturalists this kind of manure increases organic matter in the soil and adds essential nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus.

Dr Eseri Nankya, a soil scientist in National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) however says that generally organic manure has fewer nutrients that support plant growth.

However she is also quick to point out that organic manure improves soil physical properties such as soil texture, water infiltration, soil structure and supports the growth of microorganisms, besides enhancing general soil health and soil microbial activity.

“Organic manure is generally slow to release nutrients and this very much depends on when it was composited. That is why it should not be applied every year because it takes a long time releasing its nutrients at a slow pace which may span over several months or even a year or two.” Dr Nankya warns farmers to avoid applying freshly dropped livestock excreta on the crops.

“During decomposition it releases heat which can kill the roots of the plant and result in its death. It is important for farmers to always ensure that the manure is well composited before it is applied on the crops. The manure should also be covered under the soil in order to avoid releasing methane, a global warming gas, into the atmosphere. Dig a small trench all around the crop like a banana stem, apply the composite, and then cover it up with soil.”

She went on to emphasize that whether the farmer uses organic or inorganic fertilisers they should have the soil in their gardens tested to establish which nutrients are missing so that they can be replaced by applying the right fertilisers.

“It is like going to the hospital when somebody is sick. The health workers normally make laboratory tests and examinations to establish what is wrong before subscribing the medicine and the dosage. Simply applying tons and tons of manure into the soil is not good because it could poison the soil due to overdose. It is like somebody buying drugs from shops to treat illness without subscription from any health worker.” She mentioned a big soil laboratory at Kawanda to which the farmers can send their soil samples to and another laboratory at Makerere University.

She also said there are soil testing kits at all district agriculture departments and various private labs across the country where farmers can take soil samples.

Her position is that in order to achieve quick agricultural development we should adopt what she refers to as Integrated Soil Fertility Management Approach in which farmers use both organic and inorganic fertilisers.

“Inorganic fertilisers give immediate results if they are correctly applied whereas organic fertilizers tend to take time before showing the desired effects. Farmers should also practice soil and water conservation measures which include mulching, agroforestry, grass strips across gardens, terraces, and hedges.”

Farm yard manure can be taken from where cow takes rest. PHOTO/MICHAEL J SSALI

Simple steps to make compost manure

Compost manure is rotten plant and animal waste. Composting produces an organic fertiliser high in plant nutrients which improves soil physical characteristics, reduces organic waste on the farm and eliminates pathogens. In Uganda, the proportion of farmers using inorganic fertiliser for maize planting has increased from 56 percent in 1996 to 70 percent 2007.

However, during the same period, the quantity applied increased slightly from 56kg per acre in 1997 to 59kg per acre 2007. This low usage of fertiliser is largely due to high costs. Compost manure is, therefore, a cheaper alternative.

How composting works

Effective composting occurs when you create conditions that support the growth of tiny living creatures in the soil called micro-organisms. These are bacteria and fungi, only seen when using a microscope. These micro-organisms are needed to breakdown the plant and animal waste material. They produce heat during the breakdown of plant and animal waste.

After a few days, the prepared compost heap will get hot and when opened up can release steam. As the waste materials decompose, they release nutrients in forms that can be used by crops.

Procedure

Crop residues and organic household wastes are thrown into pits and left to decompose for three to four months, after which the compost is ready for use.

The waste materials are heaped under a tree shade and left to decompose. In both methods, compost is produced, but the quality is low. Purposeful methods can, however, be employed to produce high quality compost that can enable a farmer increase crop yields without using expensive inorganic fertiliser. This type of manure is called enriched compost.

Benefits of enriched compost

Cheap because it is derived from crop residues, animal manure, garden weeds, grass, hedge cuttings, kitchen and household waste. Nutrients immediately available as the plant absorbs them directly without the need for further breakdown.

Increased crop yields

Water holding capacity of the soil is increased hence supporting crops adequately.

In situations where the texture of the soil is not conducive to root penetration, it improves it so that roots grow better to spread and search for more soil nutrients.

It helps in release of nutrients gradually, enabling the following year’s crop to benefit from their presence unlike the inorganic fertiliser that lasts only a season. It increases the soil organic matter content that is good for crops and the environment in general. Because weeds can also be composited, compost manure reduces weed density in farms since weed seeds are destroyed during the process of composting by the heat produced.

Manure reduces environmental pollution associated with inorganic fertiliser use.

Requirements for compost manure making

Panga, sticks, watering can and fork or spade. Space of 2.5m long by 2m wide for the heap and a similar portion to turn the material. The more the material available, the more space one requires. Crop residues from cereals (maize, sorghum, millet, wheat) and legumes (bean, cowpea, groundnut and green gram).

Any other types of waste plant material. Use of green manures such as tithonia (Mexican sunflower), glyricidia, leucaena, sesbania, crotalaria and lantana leaves increase the compost nitrogen content.

The composting process

Select a location close to where you want to use the compost to reduce the strain of transporting it. The place should be sheltered from wind, rain, sun and runoff. A compost pile must not get either dry or wet. The compost heap can be constructed above or below the ground. If constructed above the ground, scrub the grass and loosen the top few centimetres of soil with a jembe (hand hoe). In a pit, sprinkle top soil at the bottom to introduce micro-organisms. Build the compost pile by beginning with a bottom layer of bigger sized materials such as maize stalks of about 15cm long. Add another layer of dry vegetation, hedge cuttings or grass of about 15cm. Sprinkle top soil and add water to moisten the whole layer.