Prime

How to earn more from turkeys

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • The free range system is the most suitable for the average smallholder farmer because it is cheaper in terms of investment and management.

Turkeys can be reared in two ways, free-range or intensive system. The free range system is the most suitable for the average smallholder farmer because it is cheaper in terms of investment and management.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.