How to earn Shs20m from an acre

CIastor seed oil plant is something most Ugandans see but don’t know its value. Traditionally, many locals deemed the seeds of this useful plant poisonous.

The plant was restricted to lighting purposes. That is why they would tie these seeds in papyrus or rigs and light them as a source of fire.

The abundant crop in Uganda was also carried to Egypt thousands of years ago through River Nile.

The culture was also similar and very prevalent in Egypt, especially among the Egyptians, when they would go to the pyramids and use castor seeds as a source of fire.

Caster seeds have oil which ignites fire

Jamaicans discovered a way of roasting these seeds to remove the poisonous compound through a process known as ricin, which had beaten our forefathers.

People thought that the poison is within the seed yet it was only in the outer cover. So the Jamaicans started roasting it and after that they could press it to form oil and that oil was known as the Jamaican Black Castor.

Given the fact that Jamaica has many Rastafarians with dreadlocks, they were breaking, so castor oil was used to oil the dreadlocks to stop them from breaking.

This same principle of detoxifying the seeds spread even to this country, the same way soybeans are roasted to remove the anti-nutritional factor known as Trypsin inhibitor.

Castor seeds are roasted to remove the chemical and the Castor oil can be edible.

Getting started

Julius Nyanzi, the chief executive officer (CEO) at Prof Bioresearch, says four tins of castor seeds can cover an acre. Each tin is sold at Shs10,000, meaning one will spend about Shs40,000 on an acre.

He says seeds are soaked in milk overnight. This improves the germination process. A natural anti-fungicide trichoderma is added to prevent the seeds from rotting in the soil.

Castor is planted at a spacing of four metres by four metres, meaning that an acre will accommodate 400 trees. The crop takes a lot of space with many branches.

Castor tree takes six months to start producing seeds. Each tree can produce 10kgs of seeds. This means a farmer can get about 4,000 kilogrammes from an acre.

A kilogramme of castor seeds is at Shs5,000, meaning a farmer can earn as high as Shs20m from an acre. Castor is an annual crop, meaning one has to plant a new crop in another season.

Uses of castor oil

Castor oil treats fibroids. Fibroids are becoming common because of today’s lifestyle. Many people are eating a lot of processed foods, meat and other chemicals which trigger inflammation inside the bodies. Castor oil is a powerful anti-inflammatory oil which can shoot the swelling cells or the fibroids.

Castor oil is also a remedy for constipation.

Today, because of the common starchy diet, people get constipated a lot. But when you drink a teaspoon of castor oil, it helps you to improve the digestion. So it basically treats indigestion.

For people who want to lose weight, castor oil is good at increasing body metabolism, eventually burning fat. For women it is a good remedy for dandruff.

They normally apply it in hair to treat dandruff and fungi because castor oil has compounds like ricinoleic acid, which helps with dandruff. Castor oil is also a scar remedy.

Most people today have big scars which keep on swelling over and over because of inflammation. Castor oil treats cracked hills known as “Enkyaakya” in Luganda.

You smear on the cracked feet and then you put on stockings. Castor oil also promotes the growth of eyelids, especially among women.

Research has shown that castor oil has vitamin E and also stearic and oleic acids which improves body immunity.

Castor oil is also a good remedy for cataract.

One can drop five drops in both eyes if they are sick or one and it dissolves those proteins which bring about cataract without any side effects.

Castor oil is a natural dewormer, it can be used to in human beings, animals and birds.

In humans, they take a tea spoon of castor oil in hot water, where as in birds you use a tea spoon in a 20 litre jerrican.

It is also used to make shoe polish when mixed with color.

Castor oil is a carrier oil for perfumes since it fixes them from evaporation.

It is also used as a drought resistant additive in plants.

You add one table spoon into a 20ltr jerrican of water which shields the plants from direct UV light rays responsible for drying up the crops during dry seasons.