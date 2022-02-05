Prime

How to grow French beans for higher returns

A farmer checks on his French beans in his garden. PHOTO/ PHIONAH NASSANGA.

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • In warm areas, beans take 55-60 days from planting to first picking, hence, plant from mid­-August to mid-October, then plant again early December.

French beans, also known as snap or green beans are a major export crop.
Interest in the crop is fast-growing for both fresh consumption and processing (mainly canning and freezing).
French beans contain protein, fat, calcium, iron, phosphorus, vitamins A, B, D and starch. French beans grow well in lower midland to lower highland zones of altitudes ranging from 1500-2100 metres above sea level.

