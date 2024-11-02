How to increase coffee production, quality 

Commercial coffee farming is a decent business that gives us maximum profit. Growing strong, healthy coffee trees involves balancing many elements such as nutrients from the sun, water, wind, and soil. The sale of high-quality coffees can help restore livelihoods in areas severely affected by conflict and climate change. Let us check out the top 20 steps to boost coffee bean yield. Coffee Arabia yields about 400-700 kg per hectare, while Robusta yields between 350 and 750 kilogrammes. Below are the steps that can be taken to improve the growth rate of coffee.

Select good coffee cultivars

They fall into different sub-categories. There are generally two main types of coffee beans, coffee Arabica and Robusta coffee. Coffee Arabica, which produces a fine, fragrant coffee, requires a cooler climate than Robusta coffee, which has a higher caffeine content. Therefore, the more disease-susceptible and less productive Arabica plant is limited to higher altitudes, while the Robusta variety can be grown on less land, which yields higher yields.

Suitable climatic conditions for good plant growth

The Arabica coffee can be grown at about 900 meters to 1,600 meters. It can grow at low altitudes. Growing coffee beans at higher altitudes can delay maturation and damage the crop due to cold conditions and strong winds. The coffee crop can grow well with an evenly distributed annual rainfall of 2,200 to 2,300 mm. Coffee crops are susceptible to high rainfall because they cause leaf rot and fungal diseases. The optimum temperature for their development is 10-20°C. Coffee orchards need shade as protection from high temperatures.

Soil is needed for high yield and quality products

The coffee crop has the potential to grow on a wide range of soils. However, sandy loam with good organic matter on steep mountain slopes or almost flatlands is best for cultivation. The water balance of the soil is an important factor to consider. Commercial coffee growers should resort to soil testing methods.

Essential nutrients for optimum coffee yield

The timely use of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potash in required proportions ensure optimum yield. In coffee cultivation, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium are important nutrients. Secondary nutrients are calcium, magnesium, and sulfur, while iron, manganese, copper, zinc, molybdenum, boron, sodium, and chlorine as micronutrients. Balanced fertilisers are all the nutrients provided in adequate amounts to maintain plant growth. It needs that one tonne of clean coffee yields about 34 kg of nitrogen, 5 kg of P2O5, and 45 kg of K2O in Arabica and 35 kg of N, 7 kg of P2O5, and 39 kg of K2O in the case of Robusta types. The nutrients extracted from the crop make up only one-third of the total requirements for building a healthy framework and cropping wood.

Importance of macro and micronutrients

There are 17 essential elements required for the successful growth of the coffee plant. The nutrient deficiency can adversely affect plant growth and yield. Coffee plants get carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen from the surrounding air and water and nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, and sulfur from the soil where they are planted. These nine elements are called macronutrients, and the coffee plant needs large amounts to thrive. Fertiliser application time and frequency have a profound effect on growth and production. Coffee plants also need some micronutrients but in very small amounts. These micronutrients include iron, zinc, copper, manganese, boron, chlorine, and molybdenum. Some plants also need nickel.

Crop management practices

It will serve as a mulch to provide a source of nutrients and a return of compound pulp or trash. Good control of pests and diseases, strong root care and growth, shelters, and careful breeding ensure maximum Coffee production and fruit filling. Regular pruning is necessary to thicken the tree’s structure and grow new branches with many Coffee beans. An open canopy between the trees is necessary to ensure ripening.

Irrigation

Coffee trees love water, but that doesn’t mean you have to overdo it. You want to pay more attention to the soil. It should never be dry. Water the coffee plant daily to keep the soil moist but not wet. Make sure your soil has proper drainage. Never let the soil dry out. Usually, it is grown as a rainfed crop. But sprinkler irrigation during March-April increases flowering and results in higher yields. Symptoms of under-watering include a shriveled stem, yellowing of the leaf, brown halo on the leaf, slight growth, and dry, crispy patches on the edges of the leaves. These problems are usually caused by too much light/heat or forgetfulness.

Soil management

Soil management is very important for plant growth. In addition, the soil is involved in providing essential nutrients and immunity to fight diseases and prevent fungal attacks on coffee plants. It improves soil preparation in the first stage of development; it is an important step for better production as its effect lasts longer throughout the life of coffee plants. There is a growing need to deal with weeds that compete with coffee for water and nutrients and adversely affect crop yields. Various coffee insects such as coffee berry borer, mealybugs, and nematodes affect coffee plants. Coffee diseases such as coffee leaf rust, coffee wilt, and pink disease are mostly caused by pathogenic fungi and sometimes viruses and bacteria.

Precision irrigation

Precision irrigation, unlike traditional methods, one of the modern irrigation techniques, brings many benefits to coffee growers. It is a sustainable solution to coffee cultivation, and because of this, its acceptance is growing rapidly across the country.

Causes of leaves fall

Too much water is the first cause of falling coffee plant leaves. Other reasons may be temperature fluctuations, drafts, and lack of moisture, usually due to being placed in an unsuitable place. Coffee plants prefer a humid environment with tropical temperatures. Yellow leaves – The chances are that you are overwatering the plants. Reduce the watering interval and refrain from drinking too much each time.

Limestone improves coffee production and profits

Limestone and phosphogypsum can help improve the soil. Soil acidity and low levels of convertible calcium and magnesium are important factors limiting coffee production. The main source of calcium and magnesium is limestone. Its action can often be limited to the soil surface where it is planted. Phosphogypsum contains calcium and sulfur. It can carry calcium deep into the soil. The use of limestone and phosphogypsum for coffee production is one of the most important soil modification methods in other producing countries. To achieve higher coffee yields, first improve the root environment, which helps plants make better use of soil resources.

Birds and bees increase coffee production Birds are important visitors to coffee plantations because they prey on insects such as the coffee berry borer, which can otherwise damage coffee beans or plants. In addition, pollinating insects are important for the fertilisation of coffee flowers, so they welcome visitors to coffee farms. Pruning and care for coffee plant growth Remove yellow or dying leaves, and plant debris to encourage optimal growing conditions. When pruning, always use clean scissors or shears to reduce the chances of bacterial and fungal diseases. Never cut the yellow tissue as it can cause further damage such as diseases or bacterial infections. Remember to make a clean incision as a severely damaged wound can shock the plant, causing weakened growth and declining health. Pests and diseases control for more plant growth Pests commonly found in coffee fields include coffee berry moth, white stem borer, black coffee stem borer, variegated coffee bug, etc.

Common diseases are Rosellinia bunodes, armillaria mellea, coffee leaf rust, coffee berry disease, root rot disease, etc. Treat the infection with organic matter such as insecticides or neem oil. To prevent them from spreading to the rest of your collection as soon as possible. Harvesting tips Harvesting depends on the specific type; the newly planted coffee bush takes about 3-4 years to bear fruit. The fruit, commonly called cherry, varies from green to bright or dark red, depending on the degree of ripening – the raw colour is green. People can cut coffee by hand to make sure only ripe cherries are picked. Coffee fruits should be picked when they are ripe to get better quality. Arabica comes first for harvesting because it takes 8-9 months for the fruits to develop after flowering, while Robusta takes 10-11 months. The selection is done by hand. The first picking consists of selective picking of ripe berries, which are often seen on the outer part of the node and are called fly picking. After that, there will be 4-6 major picking at intervals of 10-15 days, and the final crop, i.e., stripping, consists of picking of green berries remaining on the plant.

Additional information from AgriFarming

RAIN

Raining can be key in helping farmers to maximise sustainable farming practices and increase coffee quality, and productivity is key for crop yield. The yield of any crop in the horticultural world depends on many factors such as soil type, climate, types, irrigation/rainfall, and garden management methods. Under ideal conditions, one can expect excellent production.