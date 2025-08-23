How to make profit from broiler chicken farming

For many aspiring agripreneurs, the path to a sustainable income can seem unclear. However, for a growing number of young people, a tried-and-true method is to give broiler chicken farming a try. With a regular maturity cycle of just six to eight weeks and a consistent market demand, this form of poultry farming is demonstrating its potential to generate significant returns.

James Mugerwa, a local farmer in Mukono and former extension worker in Buvuma District, says the secret to success lies in meticulous planning and a focus on efficiency. “Broiler chicken farming isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme, but if you treat it like a serious business, you can see returns quickly. It's all about managing costs and maximising the growth of your birds,” he explains.

The business of broilers

The key to profitability is understanding the cost-to-revenue equation. Broiler chicks are ready for market in just six to eight weeks, making the investment cycle incredibly short. But Mugerwa emphasises the importance of a detailed budget that accounts for both initial and operational costs. "You need to know your numbers from the very beginning. A day-old chick costs between Shs3,000 and Shs3,500. The biggest expense, however, is feed. A single bird will consume about 5.5kg of feed to reach market weight, which is around 2kg.

With a 50kg bag of broiler finisher feed costing roughly Shs145,000, that’s a significant investment per bird," Mugerwa advises. He also notes that a successful farmer must account for other costs. A small, simple structure for 100 birds might cost around Shs1.5 million, while feeders and drinkers could be up to Shs150,000. Mugerwa highlights that other operational costs such as vaccinations, electricity and water, can add up to over Shs100,000 for a small flock, with labour costing an estimated Shs200,000 per month for a casual worker if needed. A 2kg broiler can sell for around Shs11,500 per kilo.

Return on investment

One of the most attractive aspects of broiler farming is the rapid return on investment. Broilers are typically sold as live birds after just six to eight weeks.

"The speed is what makes this business so appealing. You can buy chicks at the beginning of the month and have them ready for sale before the next month is over," Mugerwa says. For a small-scale farmer starting with 100 birds, the total initial operational investment, including chicks and feed, could be around Shs3.5m. With a 3-6 percent mortality rate, which is a standard expectation, a farmer can expect to sell approximately 94-97 birds.

At Shs23,000 per bird, this could yield a revenue of more than Shs2.1m. While the initial round may not cover all capital costs such as housing, Mugerwa is optimistic. "With proper management, most farmers can recover their initial operational investment within the first two or three cycles and begin seeing a strong profit margin after that," he says. He notes that a well-run broiler business can become a significant source of consistent income within just three to six months.

Full-circle approach

Mugerwa emphasises that financial planning is only one part of the equation. To truly succeed, farmers must master the entire cycle. "Your journey starts with finding a reputable hatchery or supplier for your day-old chicks, not just focusing on the price," he advises. He also stresses the importance of biosecurity. "Biosecurity is key to disease management. You must clean and disinfect the house before the chicks arrive, and have a footbath with a disinfectant at the entrance.

This prevents diseases from being brought in," he explains. Proper ventilation and a daily routine of checking on the birds are also critical to keeping the flock healthy. Finally, Mugerwa discusses marketing. "Don't just wait for buyers to come to you. You can sell directly to local consumers at the farm gate, which gives you the best price, or you can supply to local restaurants and supermarkets. For larger volumes, a middleman can be an option, but be prepared for a slightly lower price."

Climate resilience

Beyond profitability, modern poultry farming is increasingly recognised for its role in building climate resilience for local communities. Broilers and other improved chicken breeds are often more resistant to climatic stresses like extreme heat and drought, and also to common diseases that thrive in changing conditions. The Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MuZARDI) are developing new, faster-growing breeds that require fewer resources like water, making them better suited for unpredictable weather patterns.

Additionally, innovative practices such as using plant-based protein supplements like Azolla, which requires minimal water to grow, offer sustainable, climate-resilient feed options that reduce reliance on traditional, climate-vulnerable crops like maize. By adopting these methods, farmers can ensure a steady income while also contributing to a more sustainable and secure local food system.

Returns

