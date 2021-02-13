How to make your broiler chicken business profitable

By George Katongole More by this Author

Broilers are the ultimate money-spinning business over a short period when it comes to poultry. If compared to layers, local chicken and slow-growing dual purpose chicken, broilers are ready for the market after just four or six weeks. Yet layers take up to 18-20 weeks before they start laying.

They have been engineered to gain an average of more than 500gm every week which is good business for many farmers. After 10 weeks, they have challenges with their weight because their legs cannot ably support them.

Monitor weight gain

Consumers want to buy broiler chickens with big weights. This is why poultry farmers are always looking for ways to increase the body weight of their chicken. Therefore, if the birds don’t grow to expected body weight, you may end up running a loss. But you can increase body weight by giving them an excellent broiler feed, growth enhancers (by consulting vets), recommended feeding rations and stocking a good broiler breed.

Dr Ismail Nsubuga, a veterinary adviser at Concfeed International, says daily live weight gain is an important element in running a profitable broiler business. On a weekly basis, one should monitor the weight gain of broilers. After three weeks, a broiler chicken should have reached at least one kilogramme. To determine the body, weight, a digital weighing scale is necessary.

A farmer will not measure every bird but should randomly pick about four birds from the flock depending on their various sizes. Starting with the biggest, smallest and one with medium size. The average weight obtained after measurement should inform the farmer of how his/her flock is performing.

Week Body weight (kg) Average weight gain

1 0.175 0.019

2 0.443 0.38

3 0.866 0.60

4 1.221 0.80

5 2.062 0.092

6 2.735 0.94

7 3.394 0.094

8 4.098 0.088

Market

At the peak of the coronavirus lockdowns, many farmers struggled with their chicken because the market narrowed.

Although there is increasing demand for white meat, marketing is an important element in poultry farming. Dr Nsubuga advises farmers to avoid the mistake of seeking markets late. “Normally, the time you make the decision to keep broilers, you start looking for a market. Don’t wait until the fourth week to look for a market. This should start as soon as possible,” he says.

He recommends selling at four weeks to willing consumers especially those that deal in roadside chicken roasting. Such a chicken can attract between Shs8,000-10,000. But to attract higher profits, the broilers can be raised up to six weeks fetching about Shs20,000 depending on how big they are.

But when the market is not ready, Dr Nsubuga explains that it becomes increasingly important to get a refrigeration facility when they reach the slaughter weight and cannot be sold off instantly.

“That is the easier and safest way to safeguard against losses,” he says. In this process, the chickens are slaughtered, dressed and if possible packaged for consumers. You can also be able to sell parts. Doing this requires hygienic practices and government approval.

Vaccination

Broiler chickens are easy to vaccinate, according to Dr Nsubuga because they take a shorter period of time on the farm. But before one thinks of vaccination, he cautions that one should avoid the temptation to vaccinate sick chicken.

Broilers are mainly vaccinated against Marek’s Disease, tenosynovitis, Newcastle and infectious bursal disease.

Feeding

A broiler chicken will eat about 1kg of starter, 1.5kgbof grower and 1.5kg of finisher to reach slaughter weight. Cut costs by mixing your feeds. To be able to gain the desired weight, they should not be starved to avoid running the risk of losses.

Dr Nsubuga explains that a broiler chicken should be fed with a high protein complete feed. A proper feeding plan can be obtained from vets.

Keep records

According to Dr Nsubuga, record keeping is important in monitoring the health of birds in stock as well as related costs, especially feeding and vaccination. In general, farm records are classified as production and financial. A broiler farm should keep records indicating the source of chicks, mortality, vaccination details, sale price, and feeds, among others until the date of sale.

Get the basics right

Take good care of your chickens from the first day. Only healthy chicken will produce a good chicken. Chickens need a good environment to stay healthy and grow strong - a dry, well ventilated house, clean water, good sanitation and strict bio-security control.

Give your chickens the best possible protection against diseases through correct use of drugs and vaccines. Ensure fast steady growth by giving the right feed at the right time.

