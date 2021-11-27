How to pick more bunches from your plantation

Father Kasule props up a bunch of gonja banana with a wooden pole to prevent it from falling.  PHOTO/Godfrey Lugaaju

By  Godfrey Lugaaju

What you need to know:

Before planting, you should ensure that the suckers are clean, and free from pests and diseases. Your suckers should be cleaned by paring (cutting off all the roots and peeling off the outer layer of the corm).

Bananas are perennial herbs and grow up to five metres or more. Banana is one of the major food security crops in Uganda as the crop supplies food to people almost all the time.

