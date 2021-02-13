By LOMINDA AFEDRARU More by this Author

Strawberries contain substantial levels of antioxidants which our bodies need and provide protection against diseases and inflammation. They also contain good levels of folate, potassium and Vitamin C as well as being a good source of fibre.

Not many farmers in Uganda are engaged in growing the fruit but of late many are adopting growing it in their backyard.

One such a farmer is Joyce Obitiru who is growing it on a fairly small scale in her home backyard located in Mbuya, a Kampala suburb.

She says the fruit has a number of health benefits, the reason she is growing it for home consumption.

Planting site

The plant is tolerant to different soil types but preferably, loam soil is the best with soil pH between 5.5 and 7.

If soils in your area are naturally alkaline, it is best to grow strawberries in half-barrels or other large containers filled with compost enriched potting soil.

The plants require 6-10 hours a day of direct sunlight, so choose your planting site accordingly.

The planting site must be well-drained and raised beds are a particularly good option for planting.

Recommended varieties

It is advisable for farmers to plant more than one variety. Each will respond differently to conditions and you will have a range of different fruits to enjoy.

The most common varieties are Northeaster which is considered best suited for a range of land types and the fruit has strong flavour and aroma.

How to plant strawberries

It is important to practise spaced row system because it limits the number of plants that grow from a mother plant.

The mother plants are set 46 cm by 76 cm apart in rows and all other runners are pulled or cut from the mother plants. Even though more care is needed under this system, advantages include higher yields, larger berries and fewer diseases.

Plasticulture

Most commercial farmers use the plasticulture system where raised beds are formed each year, fumigated and are covered with large plastic sheets under which the irrigation tubing is installed.

The main advantage is that it has a considerable increase in soil temperature of the active root zone of the plants. This enhances plant physiology and enables much earlier flowering and fruit bearing.

It prevents weed growth, thereby saving on herbicides use and protection of the beds from erosion by strong rainfall.

Weeding

The farmer must be diligent about weeding which must be done by hand, especially in the first months after planting.

If the farmer can afford, fertilise with all-purpose granules for strong growth. In warm weather, berries ripen about 30 days after blossoms are fertilised. In these cases the plants are not destroyed after harvest, but are kept from year to year, growing in rows or on raised beds.

Irrigation

On the one hand, strawberries are sensitive to periods of severe drought; dry soil can literally kill them or stop fruit production.

On the other hand, they are sensitive to waterlogging that causes the roots to suffer oxygen deficiency and is an optimal condition for soil-borne microbial and fungal- diseases.

Continuous optimal water status helps to get the highest yields of large berries. Strawberries should have a minimum of 25 mm of water per week and up to 50 mm of water should be given weekly while the fruit is forming from early bloom until the end of harvest.

Pollination

The plant is mostly self-pollinated and under field conditions self-pollination is satisfactorily supplemented with natural agents like wind, honeybees and other insects.

Pollination of all the pistils of a flower is necessary for maximum berry size. If few are fertilized, an irregularly shaped berry or “nubbin” of only one fifth the size of well-fertilised berries will develop.

