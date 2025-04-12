How to safeguard your poultry flock against mites

Poultry farmers face a constant struggle against mite infestations, particularly from the red mite and scaly leg mite. A poultry expert advises on how to effectively identify, manage, and control these pests. Mites pose a significant threat to poultry health, productivity, and farm economics. The red poultry mite also known as roost mite and the scaly leg mite are prevalent.

The red mite is arguably the most notorious in poultry farms," states Yahaya Were, a poultry veterinarian. It is followed closely by the scaly leg mite, which is mostly seen on backyard hard-bodied birds. Other mites include the feather mites, which live on the feathers, feeding on feather oils, skin scales and debris, and the tropical fowl mite.

Were emphasises the importance of understanding mite transmission. Mites typically spread through mite dispersion or contact with infested birds, other animals, or fomites [inanimate substances or objects, such as tools, which can transfer the mites to hosts]. In integrated poultry systems, mites are most frequently dispersed via inanimate objects, such as egg trays and crates, or even by people moving from house to house.

Management practices like spiking can also contribute to their spread. According to Were, mites significantly affect poultry health and productivity. "Overall bird behaviour is affected, leading to reduced feeding and drinking, which in turn affects egg production.

Severe infestations can result in blood spots on eggs and cause hens to lay on the floor, increasing the rejection of eggs. Mites stress the birds, and any living organism under stress doesn’t perform optimally," Were notes.

He also clarifies, “There is no evidence of breed specificity regarding mite infestations. All breeds can be affected.” Mites thrive in warm weather, multiplying on chickens.

This is because the heat creates the perfect conditions for them to breed. For example, when the temperature is between 25° and 30°C (which is like a warm summer day) and the air is a bit humid, around 60 to 70 percent humidity, mite populations can grow very quickly, as Were explains. So, keeping the chicken coop cool and dry can help prevent a big mite problem. Furthermore, as Were explains, infested birds experience stress and a decline in their productivity.

This often manifests as an increase in the number of dirty eggs laid on the floor rather than in designated nesting areas. This behaviour not only affects the cleanliness of the eggs but also diminishes their overall quality and marketability.

Therefore, effective mite management is not only crucial for the health and welfare of the birds but also for maintaining the quality and profitability of egg production. Were also stresses how important it is for chickens to be comfortable. Mites make them really uncomfortable, and this stress can mess with how their bodies work.

Research has shown that when chickens have mites, the levels of a stress hormone called corticosterone go up. This stress can weaken their immune system, making them more likely to get other diseases. Because of the discomfort and stress they cause, having a mite infestation is definitely a problem for the well-being of the chickens.

Symptoms According to Were, early detection of mite infestations is crucial for minimising economic losses. Were outlines the key symptoms: Chicken with mites will constantly peck at their feathers and groom themselves intensely, trying to relieve the itching and discomfort caused by the crawling parasites.

Visible mites are a clear sign. One might spot tiny black or brown/red mites directly on the chickens' faces, especially around their eyes and beak, indicating a mite infestation. Mites cause feather loss and sores.

The irritation and the birds' pecking at themselves can lead to missing feathers and open sores developing around their eyes and beak. Because mites feed on blood, heavy infestations can cause the chickens to lose weight and become anaemic (pale and weak). If left untreated, a large number of mites can cause so much stress and blood loss that the chickens can die.

Were advises that "constantly observing your birds’ behaviour will alert you to changes, like abnormal pecking, head shaking, or restlessness. Red mites are very small, so you must look closely, especially at night. Check nest box crevices, chain feeder legs, and even use white fallen feathers to pick in between crevices."

Treatment

Red mites are more than just annoying for chickens; they can also spread different kinds of germs that can make the birds sick. These include viruses and bacteria that cause poultry diseases. What's also concerning is that these mites might even play a role in spreading diseases that can affect humans, like Newcastle disease and some types of flu, as Were points out.

On top of that, people who work with chickens can get itchy skin rashes just from the mites themselves. So, controlling these mites is important for the health of the chickens and the people who care for them.

Treating mites requires a comprehensive approach. "Treat both the birds and their environment, considering the mite’s life cycle. Normally, two treatments are required to kill recently hatched mites," Were explains. "Dusting and spraying acaricides can be effective, but ensure they reach the skin, not just the feathers,” he said. For the control of mites and insects in poultry, commercial products containing the active ingredient fluralaner are available for use.

Additionally, for individual or hobby birds, Ivermectin can be administered at a dosage of 0.5 millilitres per kilogramme of the bird's body weight. This medication should be carefully applied to areas of the skin that are not covered by feathers. For those looking for more natural ways to deal with mites, Were suggests a few options.

One is using diatomaceous earth powder in the chicken coop. This natural powder helps to dry out the bedding, which mites don't like, and can also help keep them away. Certain plant oils, like those from garlic, neem, thyme, and tea, can also be harmful to red mites. Another effective method is using heat to treat the coop.

Preventive measures

"Prevention is always better than cure," Were emphasises, offering key preventive measures. He says that when introducing new laying hens to a flock, it is crucial to ensure that these birds are free from mites at the point of purchase.

Acquiring mite-free individuals is a fundamental step in preventing the introduction and subsequent establishment of mite infestations within your poultry housing. Implementing robust biosecurity practices is essential in preventing the build-up of mite populations within your poultry operation. This involves establishing measures to minimise the introduction and spread of these parasites.

Regularly cleaning and disinfecting equipment, controlling access to the poultry house and managing wild bird and rodent populations can all contribute to a less hospitable environment for mites. “Consistent adherence to good biosecurity protocols helps to break the mite life cycle and limits their ability to establish significant numbers,” he says.

Effective control of existing mite infestations can be achieved through the application of appropriate treatments, such as spraying or dusting both the birds themselves and the poultry litter.

These methods aim to directly target the mites present on the chickens and within their immediate environment. He says: “It is important to use poultry-specific acaricides and to follow the product instructions carefully to ensure both the safety of the birds and the efficacy of the treatment.” Treating the litter is crucial as it can harbour mite eggs and larvae, contributing to reinfestation.

To achieve comprehensive mite control, it is necessary to target all potential hiding places where mites may reside within the poultry housing. Red mites, in particular, are known to spend the day in cracks, crevices, under perches and in nesting boxes, emerging at night to feed on the birds. “Therefore, when applying treatments, special attention should be paid to these areas to ensure that the mites sheltering in these locations are also eliminated,” he adds.

Maintaining a high level of cleanliness within the poultry house is a cornerstone of mite prevention and control. Regular removal of soiled litter, droppings, and dust helps to reduce the organic matter that can support mite populations and their development. He says cleaning should be followed by disinfection to further eliminate any remaining mites or their eggs.

New Ideas on the horizon Were talks about some new ways to fight mites. Scientists are looking at using natural oils from plants that can kill mites. They're also working on vaccines that could protect chickens from mites. Another idea is to use "predator mites," which are other tiny creatures that eat the harmful red mites. Even certain types of fungi that can kill insects are being studied as a possible treatment. These new ideas could offer more ways to keep chickens healthy and mite-free in the future.



