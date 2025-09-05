How used packaging material can transform your backyard garden

While the definition of ‘backyard gardening’ tends to limit the process to the use of the immediate space outside the family house, including the verandah, innovative minds are utilising any of the abandoned and used packaging material to profitably grow vegetables in limited spaces. And although some of the modern packaging material is made of biodegradable substances with the ability to rot-away easily, several of the used packaging material, including plastic containers, are now used to hold soils for plant growth.

Ms Hellen Namwirya, a beautician and conservationist from Wakiso District, has recently rediscovered her ability to plant different vegetables around her home using any available container. “I used to throw away used plastic containers but always wanted to have flower pots and small vegetable gardens placed at particular open spaces of my compound. However, a friend who always collected my used containers opened my eyes.

She was making use of the containers for backyard gardening,” she says. Namwirya, who now makes use of the old packaging material, including buckets, says her backyard garden does not only add to the beauty of her own home but a source of income. Because the garden is within her reach, she can water the plants and attend to them without calling for any external support, she adds. Sylvester Kule, a for conservationist attached to Bethany Land Institute, Nandere in Luweero District, says nothing goes to waste. “At Bethany Land Institute, all waste material is useful. All the used packaging material is collected and repurposed for the different uses. We have plenty of plants that survive in the used packaging material, including sacks. We are trying to impart the same knowledge to our students,” he says.

Choose wisely

But agronomists advise that while any materials that can hold soil together can support plant life, the use of containers that once contained dangerous chemicals should be avoided. Dr Bernard Leo Bakaki, an agronomist advises farmers to be careful when selecting the used packaging material to avoid poisoning plant life.

“Like human life, plant life is very sensitive to particular chemicals. While it is good to make use of all the available material that can hold the soils together, care should be taken against materials that could have residual chemical substances that could be dangerous to plant life,” he says.

Materials that can support plant life

Plastic containers, polythene bags, cardboards, among other materials, can hold soils together to support plant life. Agronomists advise that one should consider the type of plant and nature of soils that suit a particular container. While repurposing plastic bottles to support plant life as a farmer, the drilling of drainage holes is important in ensuring that the root plants do not rot away. The holes can also be drilled in any other material for purposes of drainage, agronomists say.

Important tips

The plants at a backyard garden are not any different from the normal field garden and will need all the conditions necessary for plant growth, including water, air, fertilisers and pesticides, among other inputs that support the good health of the plant. Because the containers could be placed at strategic spaces that may not attract enough light and possibly get affected by shades, good ventilation and exposure to sunlight is required. The plant inside the plastic container or used cement bag should be regularly monitored to ensure the soils have the required moisture content, Mr Simon Balaba Mukyeno, a florist and vegetable grower, advises. Agronomists also warn against the use of treated material since many contain chemicals that are not suitable for the health of both the oils and the plants.

Where to place the plants;

Originally, the backyard is the space left after the house structure and often limited in size. To ensure enough space is created, agronomist Simon Balaba Mukyeno advises that elevated spaces, suspended positions using strings and poles could help accommodate more plants for space optimisation. “You can create beauty by allowing some of the plants in the containers to stand in suspended positions supported by poles because of limited spaces,” he says.



